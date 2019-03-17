Man allegedly rams Queensland mosque

Australian police have charged a Queensland man for allegedly ramming his car into a mosque near Brisbane following the deadly terror attacks on two New Zealand mosques.

A 23-year-old man from Browns Plains was suspended from driving for 24 hours after allegedly testing positive during a roadside drug test on Buckleigh Rd in Stockleigh on Saturday afternoon.

Police allege that he returned to his car after being released from custody, and rammed it into the closed front gates of the Baitul Masroor Mosque.

He is accused of shouting offensive words at people inside before driving home.

The man was arrested and has been further charged with one count each of wilful damage, commit public nuisance and driving a motor vehicle whilst suspended.

Fifty people were killed and dozens more injured after a gunman opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers about midday.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian living in New Zealand, has been charged with murder.

The Islamic Council of Queensland and the Council of Imams Queensland have invited Muslims and non-Muslims to join them on Sunday at the Islamic College of Brisbane.

"We can only defeat hate when we come together and support each other on the basis of our humanity," a social media post advertising the event said.

"Let us unite, pray for the victims and the safety of their families."