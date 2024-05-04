Obituary: Stephen Salter, scientist

Regarded as the father of the science of wave energy, South African-born Scottish scientist Stephen Salter’s best-known invention was the "Edinburgh Duck", a device to generate megawatt-scale electricity from ocean waves. A design engineer with an eye for innovation, Salter also came up with a low-cost device for clearing land mines; and a roll-on-roll-off movable deck intended to extend the life of the Forth Road Bridge. He was also an advocate for marine cloud brightening — a proposed solar radiation management technique that would make clouds brighter — as a solution to climate change. Prof Salter died on February 23 aged 85. — Agencies.