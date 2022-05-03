Samoa to reopen borders from August

Samoa will reopen its borders to international travellers from August.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa announced on Monday major changes to Samoa's State of Emergency orders.

Fiame said Samoa's high vaccination rate was critical in Cabinet's decision on when to open the borders.

"Cabinet considered the plan for reopening of our international borders. Critical to this decision are the current rates of our vaccination programme. Amendments to quarantine conditions and the opening of borders for our neighbouring countries like Australia and Fiji as well as New Zealand

The prime minister said the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health indicated 92.6 percent of those aged 18 years and older were fully vaccinated, and 70,489 had also had their booster shots.

She said the State of Emergency orders changes also included reopening schools and extending business hours, while a nationwide curfew remains from 10pm to 6am every day.

"Resume international flights from this month (May) for all our citizens travelling to Samoa for various purposes, and all those who are contracted to work in Samoa," she said.

Samoa's Alert Level 2 will be extended for another two weeks effective from midnight Tuesday until May 17.

One of the major changes is that all incoming travellers will be released to go home if they test negative for Covid upon arrival and quarantine at home while those who are positive will be quarantined for seven days.