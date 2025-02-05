Trump says US could take over Gaza

US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room at the White House in Washington. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump said the US would take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere, moves that would shatter decades of US policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump unveiled his surprise plan, without providing specifics, at a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The announcement followed Trump's shock proposal earlier on Tuesday (local time) for the permanent resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries, calling the enclave - where the first phase of a fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire is in effect - a "demolition site."

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too," Trump told reporters. "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site."

"If it's necessary, we'll do that, we're going to take over that piece, we're going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it'll be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of," Trump added.

Asked who would live there, Trump said it could become a home to "the world's people." Trump touted the narrow strip, where Israel's military assault in response to Hamas' October 7, 2023, cross-border attack has levelled large swaths, as having the potential to be “The Riviera of the Middle East.”

Netanyahu, whose military had engaged in more than a year of fierce fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza, said Trump was "thinking outside the box with fresh ideas" and was "showing willingness to puncture conventional thinking".

Some foreign policy experts have suggested Trump sometimes takes an extreme position to set the parameters for future negotiations. In his first term, Trump at times issued what were seen as over-the-top foreign policy pronouncements, many of which he never implemented.

QUESTIONS ABOUT US AUTHORITY

On Tuesday, Trump did not directly respond to a question of how and under what authority the US can take over and occupy Gaza, home to about two million people with a long, violent history over control of the coastal strip.

The US taking a direct stake there would run counter to decades of policy in Washington and much of the international community, which has held that Gaza would eventually be part of a Palestinian state that includes the occupied West Bank. Successive US administrations, including Trump in his first term, had avoided deploying US troops there.

"I do see a long-term ownership position and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East," he said, adding that he had spoken to regional leaders and they supported the idea.

"I've studied this very closely over a lot of months," Trump added, saying he would visit Gaza but without saying when.

Trump earlier repeated his call for Jordan, Egypt and other Arab states to take in Gazans, saying Palestinians there had no alternative but to abandon the coastal strip, which must be rebuilt after nearly 16 months of a devastating war between Israel and Hamas militants.

But this time Trump said he would support resettling Palestinians "permanently", going beyond his previous suggestions that Arab leaders had already steadfastly rejected.

Forced displacement of Gaza's population would likely be a violation of international law and would be fiercely opposed not only in the region but also by Washington's Western allies. Some human rights advocates liken the idea to ethnic cleansing.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri condemned Trump's calls for Gazans to leave as "expulsion from their land".

“We consider them a recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region because the people of Gaza will not allow such plans to pass," he said.

Trump, a Republican, offered no specifics on how a resettlement process could be implemented but his proposal echoed the wishes of Israel's far right and contradicted Democratic former president Joe Biden's commitment against mass displacement of Palestinians.

The Saudi government, in a statement, stressed its rejection of any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land and said it would not establish relations with Israel without establishment of a Palestinian state.

'DEMOLITION SITE'

Just two weeks into his second term, Trump was hosting Netanyahu at the White House to discuss the future of the Gaza ceasefire, strategies to counter Iran and hopes for a renewed push for an Israeli-Saudi normalization deal.

His Gaza proposal followed a frenetic first two weeks in office in which Trump has talked about a US takeover of Greenland, warned Panama about its handling of the Panama Canal and declared that Canada should be the 51st US state.

Reasserting his proposal at a joint press conference after their talks, Trump described the Gaza Strip as a longtime "symbol of death and destruction" and said Palestinians there should be housed in "various domains" in other countries. He said the US would take over the Gaza Strip, "level the site" and create economic development but did not say how.

Trump, who had a career of developing real estate before getting into politics, cast a broad-brush, optimistic vision of a US takeover of Gaza while skirting details on how the United States would go about possessing the enclave and securing it.

He was also vague on where the Palestinian inhabitants of Gaza would go, saying he was confident Egypt and Jordan would take many of them, despite those governments already rejecting the idea.

Netanyahu, referred to a few times by Trump by his nickname, “Bibi,” would not be drawn into discussing the proposal in depth other than to praise Trump for trying a new approach.

What impact Trump's proposals have on negotiations over the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal was unclear, as Hamas has adamantly insisted it wants to remain in Gaza while Netanyahu has vowed to destroy the group and never allow it to again rule the territory.

Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, played a key role in helping the Biden administration secure the long-sought Gaza deal before the January 20 transfer of power in the US The first phase has led to Hamas' release of 18 hostages and Israel's release of hundreds of jailed Palestinians.

"We're in Phase 2 now," Witkoff told reporters earlier. He said he met Netanyahu on Monday to discuss parameters for the policy negotiations and would meet the prime minister of Qatar, a mediator in the negotiations, in the US on Thursday.