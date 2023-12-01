Automatics for the people

Orphans of the Children’s Rest Home, Dunedin, who were entertained by the Dunedin Commercial Travellers and Warehousemen as a Christmas treat. — Otago Witness, 4.12.1923

Children’s rest-home appeal

My friend Sandy from the backblocks, "doon for the Show, ye ken," has been feasting the eyes of his mind on the motor car exhibit, a wonderful range of variety from the Fiat to the Ford, with the buckjumping Oaklander in between. Sandy shakes his head; time enough yet; the roads "oot oor way" — he reflects — do not invite the motor car. Perhaps by the time the roads are ready Sandy himself may be ready for the car of the future, never yet seen in garage or show, as little like the Fiats and the Fords as they are like an airship, a car with neither clutch nor gears. "Mr George Constantinesco, the engineer who during the war invented the device by which a machine gun could be fired through the propeller of an aeroplane, has, he claims, perfected a device for the transmission of power which will eliminate clutch and gears from a motor car, and which will enable an internal combustion engine to he applied to railway locomotives." This from a London newspaper of October 13: "The invention," he states, "will be built with the engine as one unit. A shaft will come out of the engine, and this shaft will revolve in the case of road vehicles at the same speed as the back axle. This will do away with clutch and gears." Do I understand it? Frankly, no; or, as the Scottish dame said of the sermons of her favourite minister,' "I wadna preshoom."

Sir, — We ask for your valuable assistance in publishing the appeal for our Christmas Cheer Fund. We thank all our kind supporters and the public generally for their donations in previous years, and ask their support again this year. The work is to provide a temporary home for the children of poor, sick mothers who may be in hospital or elsewhere. Our home is always full. Whatever is given will be appreciated. Our wants are money donations, new and secondhand clothing of every description. Donations may be left at the office of the home, 2 Royal Arcade, or with Mr J. H. M’Farland. bookseller, next door. — On behalf of the committee, I am, etc., S. Dunkley, Manager.

Merinos arrive

A consignment of merino sheep from the Lucerndale estate, comprising 139 ewes and three stud rams, imported by Messrs Wright, Stephenson and Co. (Ltd.) from Messrs Collins and Co., Melbourne arrived here yesterday afternoon by the Canadian Government Line steamer Canadian Spinner from Adelaide. One ram and nine ewes are for a South Canterbury client, and the remainder of the consignment is for Otago breeders

Trespass in Roslyn

A boy 15 years of age appeared before Mr H. W. Bundle, S.M., at the City Police Court yesterday to answer a charge of having wilfully trespassed on two paddocks at Roslyn. Accused, who pleaded not guilty, was represented by Mr Forrester. The informant stated that one of his cows had been lamed owing to its having had stones shot at it from a catapult. The magistrate said that as the informant was not the owner of the section, wilful trespass could not be sustained. He warned the accused to leave the cows alone in future.

Scorcher in Oturehua

The hot westerly winds of the past fortnight (writes our Oturehua correspondent) have played havoc with the grass. Thursday was the hottest day experienced since February, 1920, the shade temperature reaching 98 degrees. — ODT, 1.12.1923