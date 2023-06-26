Fresh Air Fund gives respite

Elizabeth, Duchess of York (wife of future King George VI) has a go on the coconut shie at a Fresh Air Fund event for children at Epping Forest, outside London. — Otago Witness, 18.9.1923

TO THE EDITOR: Sir, May I bring before your readers the needs of the Fresh Air Fund which was founded by the late Sir Arthur Pearson 32 years ago for the purpose of providing day outings and fortnightly holidays for children who otherwise would not get a brief respite from their unhappy surroundings?



During the past 31 years, 4,525,341 poor children have been the guests of the Fresh Air Fund for a day, and from 1908, when the fortnightly holidays commenced, 70,924 poor children have been given a much-needed change of that duration. It is easy to record in mere hard statistics the work accomplished, but who can place on record or value the result achieved in terms of life, health, and happiness. — I am, etc, E. Kessell, honorary secretary.



Accomplice springs prisoner

A rat, at the end of last month, was imprisoned for several days in the courthouse of the Magistrate’s Court at Wairoa, Hawke's Bay. It had no food. It gnawed several parts in order to escape, but failed. It then attacked a soft panel at the bottom of the outer door, and succeeded. Mr R. Frizzelle, clerk of the court, states that the hole made through the panel had a slant from each side and that there was a ridge in the middle of the part gnawed, supplying evidence that the prisoner, being unable to escape by its own efforts, obtained the help of a mate, which worked from the outside, while the prisoner worked from the inside.



An idea whose time will come

Mr T.K. Sidey MP has for years endeavoured to have his private Daylight-saving Bill placed on the Statute Book, but for one reason or another it has been shelved from time to time. Daylight saving was introduced in England during the Great War as a war measure, and it is represented that so successful were its operations that the people clamoured for its retention, with the result that it has become an established custom.



Haul yourself to the ballot

The ratepayers will have the opportunity tomorrow of voting upon the proposal to raise a loan of £90,000 for the purpose of erecting and equipping a town hall for Dunedin. We hope that they will reveal less apathy in the matter than upon some occasions in the past when questions of civic moment have been referred to them in a similar manner, and that the number of votes that will be recorded, whether they be for or against the loan proposal, will at least indicate that the electors as a whole take an interest in the welfare and progress of the city, and are possessed, in fact, of a civic conscience.

— editorial



Counting sheep

The approximate number of sheep in the dominion on April 30 last was 22,928,864, of which number 12,095,505 were in the North Island and 10,200,821 in the South Island.

The total is 706,605 greater than when the final return was made in 1922.



Head injury on train

As the express from Dunedin to Christchurch on Saturday was rounding a curve on the line near Purakanui cliffs, a heavy parcel which had been placed on the luggage rack of a car was swung off.

As it fell it struck on the head a lady passenger sitting immediately below and stunned her, some minutes elapsing before she was revived.



Steam-cleaning to stop disease

The local district health officer proposes to employ the Hospital Board’s steam disinfecting plant in the treatment of certain classes of bedding and clothing. It is intended that in the city and St Kilda borough where infectious disease or filth has existed in the house from which bedding or clothing is to be sold, the material be disinfected, an exception to be made in the case of articles likely to be damaged by the process. The proposal is dependent upon the consent of the Hospital Board.

— ODT, 26.6.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)