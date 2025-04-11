Let China sort itself

Sampan boats crowd the Huangpu River alongside the Bund commercial district of Shanghai. — Otago Witness, 16.6.1925

Dr Pott, president of St John’s University, Shanghai, observes in a recent review article, "The problem of China is one of the greatest of the present century.The equilibrium of her civilisation has been upset, and the present confusion and anarchy are not to be wondered at. Many writers indulge in dreams of China becoming a great republic in a few years, whereas it may take a century for her to develop a stable form of government.

The problem is how a medieval civilisation may develop into one that is modern, adapted to function so as to meet the new environment into which China has been forced to enter ... At the present time the wisest policy for western nations to adopt will be that of non-interference. Even if that god of western nations — commerce — suffers, we must be willing to wait and let China settle her own quarrel. There has been too much interference in the past; some of it well-meaning but injurious." Dr Pott’s hopes for the future of China do not seem to be tinged by apprehension, such as the Peking correspondent of The Times expresses, that she may become a prey to predatory neighbours, "thus compelling other powers to share in the scramble to protect their interests’’.

Ecumenical devotions

United Good Friday services were held yesterday under the auspices of the Council of Christian Congregations. The morning service was held in Knox Church and the evening service in First Church. The collections at both services, less expenses, were devoted to the Plunket Society in its ministry to needy children.

Drill, baby, drill

To the editor: Sir, Permit me to say that I am strongly in favour of the proposal to install electric power at the Bowen Falls for the purpose of extracting nitrates from the air. It has been stated, first that the erection of houses at the falls will destroy their beauty. I cannot subscribe to this contention. The modern houses which would be built would be a pleasing feature in the landscape. Then, again, the large plant would be a source of interest to the visitors who might wish to view the falls. The houses and the plant structure would lend picturesqueness to the scene. The tourists to Niagara never fail to visit the plants there, and those plants, instead of reducing the number of visitors, greatly add to it. There are dozens of other places on the West Coast just as pleasing to the eye as Milford. To take a small bit for manufacturing purposes would be but a drop in the ocean. Another thing, the Bowen Falls would not be destroyed. There would not be the slightest difficulty in turning the water over the falls for an hour or two at, say, a certain time in the week, and every tourist could see it. The works at Bowen Falls would result in better access to Milford Sound; they would popularise its attractions, and where hundreds now see the sound thousands would be able to visit it. To oppose the Milford Sound scheme is to put a brake on the progress of Otago. — I am, etc, James Horn MP — ODT, 11.4.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden