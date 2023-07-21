The need for trees

Stacks of timber set to dry at Nees’ furniture factory, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 16.10.1923

The dominion has largely dissipated its great natural heritage by the promiscuous use of the firestick. As a consequence, the shortage of trees is now making itself felt. The situation is not made at all easier by the fact that other countries have also been careless about their timber resources, so that a member of the Council of Agriculture predicted a day or two ago that ina few years it would not be possible to get a stick of Oregon pine in New Zealand. At present the State Forest Service has under its jurisdiction over seven million acres of forest, but many millions of acres might with advantage and profit to the nation be added, to the area. Nor is the loss due to the destruction of the natural forest all that represents the outcome of the shortsighted operations of the past. The damage resulting from floods on the lowlands, erosion, denudation and the silting up of streams and harbours is in many cases attributable to the lack of foresight displayed in the process of destruction. In this important work the Forests Act of 1921-22, which was especially designed to meet dominion conditions, should mark the starting point of a new era of progress. — editorial



Aussie goats versus Kiwi cows

Despite the encouraging signs that dairy farmers are becoming increasingly alive to the advantages of scientifically testing their herds, there are numerous laggards whose careless methods reduce the general standard. The president of the Wellington branch of the Farmers’ Union has declared this week that goats in Australia were in respect of butter-fat average almost equal to cows in the dominion. The comparison which was thus drawn was more striking, perhaps, than valuable, but it is beyond dispute that although the practice of herd-testing is being more widely adopted than it has been in the dominion much still remains to be done. The remarkable thing about the laxity of a number of dairy farmers in the matter of improving their herds is that the beneficial results which they ignore are so apparent that it should be plain to them that they are incurring a direct individual loss. — editorial



Flu shrinks ODT’s pages

It has become an established custom for the Saturday’s issue of the New Zealand newspapers to consist of a good many more pages than is the case on the other days of the week. The Daily Times has not been behindhand in this respect, but influenza conditions have told heavily on our mechanical staff during the past week, and in consequence today’s issue is restricted to 16 pages.



Port identity dies

The death occurred on Thursday morning last, at Port Chalmers, of Miss Mary Mackie, a highly-respected resident of the seaport town. The late Miss Mackie was a prominent figure in musical circles, and held for some years past the position of honorary pianist to the Port Chalmers Old Identities’ Association. At the carnival, held at Port Chalmers during the war period to assist the Belgian people, at which the sum of £500 was raised, Miss Mackie was elected "Queen of the Carnival." Her early death has caused widespread regret among the residents of Port Chalmers, and sincere sympathy is felt for her widowed mother and members of the family. — ODT, 21.7.23

Compiled by Peter Dowden