Octagon litter disappoints

Hustle and bustle along the Octagon central carriageway in Dunedin. — Otago Witness, Issue 3763, 27 April 1926, Page 39

‘‘I wish the corporation would do something more than it is doing to stop the waste paper nuisance about the streets,” said the Hon G.M. Thomson at the annual meeting of the Amenities Society yesterday.

“It is not only waste paper, but the greatest offenders are cigarette smokers. I come down in the morning and see these gardens in the Octagon cleaned up and in beautiful order. Go back a few hours afterwards and you will see 20, 30, 50 cigarette packets thrown about in all directions. If the corporation took it in hand it could improve matters.

“It is simply a bad habit,” concluded Mr Thomson, “which can be overcome.”

Wait until 2015

An impression is abroad that Anzac Day this year, which falls on a Sunday, will be observed on Monday, April 26.

This is the first time the question has arisen, because since the war Anzac Day has not fallen on a Sunday.

The question is being asked whether the anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli 11 years ago will be celebrated on the Monday, following the precedent adopted in connection with all other anniversary occasions.

However, it is practically certain that Anzac Day will he observed on its due date.

Mr G.H. Lightfoot, officer in charge of the Dunedin branch of the Labour Department, pointed out to a reporter yesterday that the Anzac Day Act was a separate enactment.

No mention of Anzac Day is contained in the Public Holidays Act, which permits holidays falling on a Sunday to be observed on the Monday following.

Mr Lightfoot said that he had made no definite communication with the department in Wellington on the matter and he had not been advised of any alteration.

Under the present Act, if Anzac Day falls on a Sunday, it must be observed on that day, as only special legislation could alter the Act.

Work on further circuits

The delay now being experienced in obtaining telephone communication with Invercargill from Dunedin will be very considerably reduced in about three months’ time.

Mr L.L. Macey (district telegraph engineer) stated yesterday that owing to the congestion on the Dunedin-Invercargill circuit, authority had been given to erect an additional pair of wires to those already being used, in conjunction with the reconstruction of the main south line.

The work had been completed on that section of the line between Dunedin and Clinton, and on the section between Invercargill and Mataura.

The section along the Old Gorge Rd between Clinton and Mataura is now being reconstructed and the erection of the additional wires is proceeding.

“When this work is completed in about three months’ time two additional telephone circuits will be available to any the traffic between Dunedin and Invercargill,” Mr Macey stated.

“This will have the effect of very considerably reducing the delay at present experienced in obtaining telephone communication with Southland.”

— ODT, 30.3.1926