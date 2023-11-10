Pagey costs Owaka the banner

Form IVS pupils in the junior crocodile race (left) and Miss I. Hitchcock wins the junior and open high jump at the Otago Girls' High School sports. — Otago Witness, 20.11.1923

A decision has been reached in the South Otago Rugby football competition, and the banner has been awarded to the Crescent Club. This was the result of the decision by the Otago Rugby Union in regard to the Crescent Club's appeal against Owaka for playing an unregistered player named Pagey. In view of the fact that Owaka had apparently played Pagey in good faith, the union suggested that the sub-union should consider the question of having the match replayed or declared void. The sub-union decided that as there was no chance of the match being replayed, it would be awarded to Crescent on account of Owaka having played an unregistered player.



Hallelujah for the Choral Society

Dr Galway has commenced rehearsing with the Dunedin Choral Society the great oratorio, ‘‘The Messiah”. This devotional oratorio has always been looked forward to with keen interest every year. The chorus is being augmented by volunteers from the Dunedin Male Choir, and will again be an efficient and well-balanced body. The soloists are: Soprano, Miss Eva Scott; alto, Alisa Irene Horniblow; tenor, Mr Ernest Drake; bass, Mr L. Barnes, who possesses a fine baritone voice. He is at present fulfilling an engagement in England, and has met with great success.



Mr Grant’s clever apparatus

Mr J. B. Grant, head master of the Musselburgh School, has constructed an apparatus which he has found useful in teaching certain phases of geography— for example the cause of the seasons and the change from night to day. Last night, at a meeting of the Otago branch of the New Zealand Educational Institute, Mr Grant gave an interesting and instructive explanation regarding the apparatus, which he stated he had found of valuable assistance to him in the teaching of geography to his classes. So far the apparatus bears no name. At the conclusion of his address, Mr Grant, was accorded a hearty vote of thanks.



Campbell Island plants

Among the plants brought up from the islands south of New Zealand by the Tutanekai some months ago were specimens of pleurophyllum, stilbocarpa polaris, bulbinella Rossii, lygusticum, olearia Lyallii, oelmisia vernicosa. and some myosotis, gentians, and smaller things. These were planted in a Mornington garden, and have nearly all maintained their vitality well. Bulbinella Rossii is specially vigorous, and is showing its bold flower buds. Celmisia vernicosa from the Campbell Islands, the flower of which has the distinction of being purple in colour, is holding its own, its stiff dark green leaves looking strong and healthy, but the plants show no signs of coming into bloom so far. Flower-buds of the myosotis are about to open, and unlike a Stewart Island variety, whose flowers are white, the Campbell Island plants are showing a dark blue colour. The pleurophyllums look fresh and healthy. Whether they will ever bloom in New Zealand is another question. In its native peaty soil, pure vegetable mould, constantly saturated with moisture, the pleurophyllum, in its lavish purple bloom, is a great feature of the landscape.

— ODT, 10.11.1923