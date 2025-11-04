Pipers welcomed to city

A large crowd watches in the Octagon, Dunedin, as pipers of the visiting Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders band perform in front of the Robert Burns statue. — Otago Witness, 10.11.1925

It has been with feelings of the liveliest satisfaction that the citizens of Dunedin have accorded a welcome to the Band of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

The arrival of a military band of this calibre would, in any case, be an event of importance but the interest in the event is heightened when the band bears a name to which cling the highest traditions, those of regiments long famous in the history of Great Britain and the Empire.

— editorial

Election night arrangements

We shall be greatly obliged if the public will refrain from requesting information from us by telephone this evening respecting the results of the polls throughout the Dominion.On general election night the work of the office is carried on under high pressure, and the interruption involved in constant attention to calls on the telephone and in supplying information, which we do our best to furnish through the medium of the displays in the street, is so serious that we find ourselves compelled to request that we may be spared it. For the same reason, we have to announce that our office will be open this evening only to persons who may have business to transact in it.

The results of the elections and of the prohibition poll throughout the Dominion will, in accordance with our practice, be displayed in front of the Otago Daily Times Office until a late hour to-night.

A platform has been provided to enable the candidates for the local constituencies to address the electors who will have assembled to learn the results of the elections, and a "magna vox" apparatus will be installed so that the speakers may be audible even to those who will form the outermost fringe of the crowd of listeners.

Information technology

The District Telegraph Engineer has made arrangements whereby election results may be supplied by telephone to exchange subscribers tonight on application being made to the "Information" attendant at the telephone exchange. Inquiring subscribers should ask the answering operator for connection to "Information," and will then be joined through to special attendants who will be supplied with results as they come to hand.

The public is being exceptionally well catered for on this occasion in respect of the circulation of the results of the elections. Arrangements have been made to broadcast results tonight from the radio broadcasting stations at the four centres. The local broadcasting station will be supplied with progress reports and final results, in order that this information may be broadcasted.

Modern convenience

A cooking demonstration, under the direction of Miss Todhunter, was given in Kroon's Hall yesterday afternoon, and was attended by a very large number of womenfolk. The exhibition was made to demonstrate the resources of the electrically heated oven, and results of the tests applied were of the work. Miss Todhunter further explained how a great many foods might, with advantage, be cooked by the aid of electricity. She cooked a full dinner, covering a wide range, in view of those present, and even delicacies were not omitted. Miss Todhunter did not content herself, however, with a practical exposition of the subject, but gave a clear and concise explanation of how successful cooking might be accomplished by the aid of the electrical cooker. She drew her hearers' attention to special points in connection with cooking and dwelt specially on the elementary portion of the work. Miss Todhunter further demonstrated that better cooked food was obtained through the agency of electrical heating than by any other means. The ladies present were evidently deeply interested in what they had seen and in the explanatory talk which the demonstrator had given.

— ODT, 4.11.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)