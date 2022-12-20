St Clair hero cheered

St Clair Beach. — Otago Witness, 20.3.1923

At the break-up ceremony of the Macandrew Road School last night Mr A.T. McIndoe (chairman), who presided, made reference to the splendid feat of Robert Francis Duckworth in saving another from drowning at St Clair beach a few days ago.

Robert Duckworth was a former pupil of the school and has set an excellent example of courage and presence of mind (said the speaker) for the present pupils to follow. Mr McIndoe then called for three cheers for their ex-scholar, and there was a hearty response from parents and children. Mr W. Wright, who presided over the junior gathering in the afternoon, spoke in similar strain, and the juniors were not slow in responding to his request for cheers.



King’s, Queen’s envisaged

In the course of a few remarks at the breaking-up ceremony in connection with the Macandrew Road School last night Mr J. Wallace (chairman of the Otago Education Board) said he believed the school was going to have a magnificent influence on the Flat. If he judged aright it was going to become a District High School. If it did not reach such a status it would not be the fault of the Education Board. He believed that what he had prophesied would become a reality within a short space of time and that the school would become the central school on the Flat.



Beekeepers mind business

The Taieri branch of the National Beekeepers Association of New Zealand gave a demonstration on the first principles of beekeeping on December 16 at the apiary of Mr A.C. Wilson, Mornington. The weather was, fortunately, favourable, and about 30 persons assembled. After a welcome by the beekeeper, the president (Mr W. Clark, Mosgiel) opened the meeting. The programme was thoroughly practical. "How to Open a Hive", "Uniting", "How to Find the Queens", and "Introduction of Queens by the Cage Method", were some of the items practically demonstrated by the members. Extensive ground was covered in reply to questions asked.



Radio waves reach Southland

It is gratifying to learn that the broadcasting experiments of the Otago Radio Association on Saturday evening were received clearly as far as 150 miles away in Southland. Both the music and the voices came through quite distinctly. The association intends to conduct another series of trials tomorrow evening on a wave length of 370 metres.

— ODT, 20.12.1922 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)