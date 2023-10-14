Wild Hind wins the Guineas

Sir George Clifford's horse Wild Hind, winner of the Dunedin Guineas at the Dunedin Jockey Club's Spring meeting. — Otago Witness, 23.10.1923

The Dunedin Spring meeting was concluded in fine weather and there was an excellent attendance which completely dwarfed that of the opening day. The track had become firm and fast as a result of drying winds and fine weather, and some fast times were recorded.

The main interest of the day centred on the Dunedin Guineas for which Gay Juliet was made favourite, but she stopped so far from home as to suggest that she was short of work. On the other hand Wild Hind stayed on well and really had the finish to herself.

Central towns’ rivalry

Ranfurly and Alexandra (in Central Otago proper) and Roxburgh (in the Teviot) — they, I should say, are the centres that are most virile. Ranfurly came into being much later than the others, and, as its foundations were not laid on the temporary prosperity of a rush, it has gone steadily ahead, with no setbacks, expanding as the district about it has waxed prosperous on the returns for necessary commodities. Between Roxburgh and Alexandra, separated by 28 miles, there exists a mild rivalry. Both originally mining towns, the mainstay of each is now the fruit industry. Roxburgh is at present setting out to attract holiday-makers, and a publicity campaign is under way. Alexandra is responding to this by beautifying its park, and its citizens are proud in the possession of one of the finest soldiers’ memorials in the dominion. The Roxburgh people seem to have the opinion that they are in a much better district than that further inland, and they much prefer that the visitor should class them as in Teviot in place of Otago Central. — by ‘Bowyang’

Keep car-wash gear separate

Those owners who wish to preserve the highly-finished panels of their cars from scratches as long as possible should use two sponges and two drying-off leathers, one of each for the panels, wings, bonnets, and similar parts, and the others for the chassis details, springs, front axle, interior of mudguards, and so on. It is impossible to keep the sponge and leather used for chassis parts free from particles of grit, and if they are used on highly-finished panels it is certain that the latter will exhibit serious blemishes after the car has been cleaned two or three times.

Dunedin’s old shoreline

A Daily Times reporter had the opportunity of perusing several plans of Dunedin in the early days of the city’s history which show the high-water mark as it then existed. These plans date from 1859. Tracing the high-water mark from what is now Manor street in the south, it is seen to run west of Princes street, and in an irregular direction north, through the middle of the blocks which are bounded on the west by Princes and Bond streets, coming into the latter street at the corner of where Moritzson’s Building, now occupied by the Co-operative Fruitgrowers’ Association, stands. The line then runs almost straight to a point at the north-west corner of where the old Post Office buildings touch Princes street.

The line then runs through the middle of the site of the Exchange buildings and the Custom House, and crosses Rattray street in front of the Telegraph Office: thence to the southern corner of the Standard Insurance Company’s buildings and passing through the lower end of the Post Office in Dowling street. The land where the Otago Daily Times office stands was well below the high-water mark. — ODT, 15.10.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden