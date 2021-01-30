Changes expected at Oranga Tamariki

Grainne Moss. Photo: NZ Herald

The overdue resignation of Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss this month will not bring about some miraculous instant change in the beleaguered organisation.

However, critics of the way the ministry has been operating will expect her departure to be more than symbolic.

For the last couple of years, Oranga Tamariki, which only came into being in 2017, has been mired in controversy over its handling of Maori children considered at risk and the high numbers of Maori tamariki in state care.

When the public spotlight went on this issue with a harrowing Newsroom documentary on the attempted uplift of a baby in the Hawke’s Bay, a plethora of investigations highly critical of the organisation’s behaviour followed.

Wider coverage of the issues gave a varied picture. While some talked of a dysfunctional management structure where social workers felt ground down and struggling to work in the best interests of children and whanau, others felt the organisation was making good progress including with partnerships with iwi under Mrs Moss’ leadership.

Last November further questions about ministry practices were raised by Newsroom in another controversial documentary, Oranga Tamariki: A new wave of trauma, this time covering the way the ministry was upifting some Maori children settled with Pakeha families and returning them to whanau. An injunction saw the documentary quickly removed over claims it had identified children, but the decision on the court case has yet to be released.

Since he put his hand up for the job as children’s minister after the last election, Kelvin Davis has been clear he wants major change.

"Let’s not beat around the bush, Oranga Tamariki is failing our kids and I’m committed to getting it right," he said in November after his appointment.

While he has been circumspect in his comments about the leadership of Mrs Moss, and the official line is she was not pressured to leave her post, it is hard to believe there was not some hard-headed negotiating involved within the public service to secure her departure and appointment to her new State Services Commission position to work on pay equity.

This week Mr Davis took another step towards transformation of the ministry, appointing a four-person ministerial advisory board chaired by executive chairman of the National Maori Authority, Nga Ngaru Rautahi O Aotearoa Matthew Tukaki. Other members are outspoken Oranga Tamariki critics Dame Naida Glavish and former chief executive of Ngai Tahu Sir Mark Solomon, and chairwoman of the Social Workers Registration Board Shannon Pakura.

There has been some criticism the advisory board membership is too narrow and that it would have benefitted from greater perspectives, including that of survivors of state abuse, but we expect the board will seek out wider input as it sees fit.

The board starts work next month and is due to report to Mr Davis at the end of June.

While its terms of reference have yet to be released, Mr Davis has said the board will provide independent advice and assurance around relationships with families, whanau and Maori, professional social work practices and organisational culture.

The issues he has drawn attention to are the practice and culture of the ministry, its lack of co-ordination with non-government organisations, and the relationship with many Maori communities.

Mr Davis is keen to see decentralisation of Oranga Tamariki with the focus on region-specific programmes and trusting Maori with decision-making and the resources to do what they consider is best.

His mantra is a call for a "laser-like focus" on the needs of tamariki.

Now Mr Davis has set the ball rolling, there will be considerable pressure on him and Oranga Tamariki to come up with meaningful change, and soon. As we have said before, the ministry needs to be properly child-centric working for all children wherever they may be.