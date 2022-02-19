Irresponsible, selfish students

A decent level of intelligence is generally a prerequisite for going to university. However, the behaviour of some of its latest recruits when it comes to the dangers of Covid-19 leaves one with mouth agape and scratching one’s head.

It is natural to expect some high spirits from those away from home for the first time and enjoying a new sensation of independence. But you would hope common sense and intellect might percolate through the enthusiasm, gullibility and sense of indestructibility of youth.

The Omicron variant is spreading quickly around the South after its discovery in Queenstown and now has its sights set on the largest settlement, Dunedin. The densely settled streets of crowded student flats around the University of Otago are like manna from heaven for the virus.

This extremely transmissible variant doesn’t need any further encouragement to race through communities and put the immuno-compromised in hospital.

Yet, apparently in defiance and ignorance, some students are carrying on regardless with large parties, even daring the virus to take them on, in much the same way people used to deliberately catch measles and chickenpox.

Now it has come to light that a group of students has agreed not to get tested if they feel sick, nor to bother to isolate properly.

An anonymous Auckland student told this newspaper she realised doing that was "so bad", but ruined any credibility she may have had by adding it was just the way it was.

What an appallingly anti-community attitude that is. It shows a complete lack of understanding of how far and fast this virus will spread, not just among university students but among staff, others living in that part of the city and across all of Dunedin.

This is a disgraceful and irresponsible approach that could add to the impending pressure on hospital intensive care units and even result in death for the most vulnerable. They may as well be spitting in the faces of all of those overworked healthcare workers who are, and will be, doing their utmost to look after the sick and save lives.

Other students also appear to be focusing on partying rather than taking notice of Covid-19 rules, although we need to hold on to the belief that most students at the university are sensible and responsible.

On Thursday night, several hundred students squeezed into the backyard of a London St property before the police turned up to sort matters out. Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond called the large gathering an act of "blatant stupidity", and the flatmates have now been referred to the university proctor.

Also reported to the proctor by police were flatmates holding a party with about 50 people at their Pitt St address.

Such behaviour really beggars belief. But is it really that unexpected?

Throughout New Zealand, and the world, people have had an absolute belly-full of Covid-19, restrictions and mandates, and also of the extreme behaviour of those who have fallen for misinformation, disinformation and gone down the rabbit-hole.

As a consequence, there are plenty who might want to bury their heads in the sand and pretend, or act, as if it is not happening.

This strangely seems to be the latest strategy from police "monitoring" and "assessing" the situation and the vehicle jam around Parliament in Wellington.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said yesterday they had come up with a "traffic-management plan" to de-escalate things rather than tow vehicles and risk "escalation". They were also bringing in more police to ensure locals feel safe, and were having useful talks with protest leaders, he said.

None of which will be of much comfort to the tens of thousands of residents whose lives have been upended by the occupation. It seems as if nothing is really happening and that police have lost control of the situation. Why bring in more police to de-escalate things?

Where is the leadership here?