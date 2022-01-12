Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
20
|
13
Friday,
Fri,
11
February
Feb
2022
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Editorial
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Tiwai’s unsettling uncertainties
The uncertainty over the Tiwai aluminium smelter continues.
Convoy impact limited
Convoy impact limited
Anyone who has ever taken part in a protest will be able to recall the enthusiasm they felt, the camaraderie, the hoping against hope this would make a difference.
Good to get it wrong
Good to get it wrong
Who wants to be right all the time? People who insist they know it all can be insufferable to deal with. A bit of humility can go a long way.
National v Labour: Game on
National v Labour: Game on
Another year and a different story.
Action needed on recommendations
Action needed on recommendations
We hope the Southern District Health Board and the Ministry of Health are paying attention.
Wherefore art thou Waitangi Day?
Wherefore art thou Waitangi Day?
The deafening racket of the clicking cicadas in the trees, the endless stretch of the azure sky, the gentle wash of the waves and the glimmer of aquamarine sea, the people of Aotearoa gathered at...
Accelerating border changes
Accelerating border changes
New Zealand must open to the world sooner rather than later.
Playing with our playgrounds
Playing with our playgrounds
The choice between upgrading three destination playgrounds in the Dunedin City Council area or developing one big one is not likely to be all swings and roundabouts.
Playing the numbers game
Playing the numbers game
Numbers in, whirrrrrr, clunk clunk, flashing lights, spinning tape spools, crunch crunch, ping! Numbers out.
Taking advantage of a visitor levy
Taking advantage of a visitor levy
Not many parts of New Zealand can impose a visitor levy. The practicalities are too great.
Rats’ confusion
Rats’ confusion
There has been much which has been commendable about the Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic but its performance over rapid antigen tests (Rats) is not on the list.
Are the cracks showing?
Are the cracks showing?
One of the best signs of a really good summer holiday is the inability to remember your password when it is time to switch the work computer back on.
The great New Zealand cover-up
The great New Zealand cover-up
Who would have thought this? New Zealanders these days are covering up and wearing masks en masse.
Branding bombardment
Branding bombardment
The recently reported findings of University of Otago research into children’s exposure to marketing sound shocking, but they are likely to be only part of the picture.
‘Don’t panic, don’t panic!’
‘Don’t panic, don’t panic!’
Cool heads are always needed in a crisis.
Expecting integrity from our politicians
Expecting integrity from our politicians
Just why do people vote for the likes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson?
Batten down the hatches, Omicron is coming
Batten down the hatches, Omicron is coming
The team of 5 million has played phenomenally well so far during the Covid-19 pandemic, but now it is about to step up to test match rugby.
Editorial: One-ways the only feasible option
Editorial: One-ways the only feasible option
There is no getting away from it. Huge numbers of vehicles must move through Dunedin every day.
Credit law change backfires
Credit law change backfires
In late December 2019, with no fuss and only minor dissension, Parliament passed the Credit Contracts Legislation Amendment Act.
North Otago teaches a lesson
North Otago teaches a lesson
The cricket matches in connection with Country Week were continued at Carisbrook yesterday, when North Otago met South Otago and Tapanui met Central Otago.
Read more