Council unity and division

There was an outbreak of fine words around the Dunedin City Council table this week during discussion of Mayor Sophie Barker’s new governance structure proposals.

Whether these words, about the need for unity and collaboration, end up buttering any parsnips, contrary to the baffling adage, remains to be seen.

The mayor’s plans reform the traditional committee structure and introduce a clutch of portfolio leads and deputies to champion economic development, infrastructure, Hau Ora health and wellbeing, environment and youth, and culture and arts.

There was a general acceptance around the table that while there was much that was not known about how the new system would work, both in terms of staff and councillors, people were willing to give it their best shot.

Cr Brent Weatherall was among those who praised the new approach from Ms Barker which he considered would lead to more efficient, constructive meetings.

He said the strength of the council would be judged on councillors’ ability to work together.

Sophie Barker. PHOTO: ODT FILES

"Division may make noise, but unity makes progress."

Ms Barker, or Mayor Sophie as she was referred to by most councillors, has largely modelled the portfolio set-up on a system used by the Christchurch City Council.

She hopes it will strengthen the council’s governance and strategic focus, provide greater clarity on how the council operates and ensure all elected members can contribute meaningfully to the leadership of the city.

That was laudable, but after her plans were released she had to contend with some councillors unhappy with the roles she had assigned.

Runner-up to the mayoralty, Andrew Simms, looked precious when he turned down the position of deputy lead to Ms Barker on economic development.

Given he has no council experience, we found it odd he felt he should be a lead in this important area. His public stance claiming he was being sidelined, when Ms Barker made it clear she saw the lead/deputy roles as collaborative, looked petty and pointless.

Full marks to him for having the good grace at Tuesday’s meeting to apologise for any anxiety caused to the council ahead of meeting a compromise with Ms Barker which now has him as a co-lead with her.

He acknowledged Ms Barker’s flexibility and leadership and also paid tribute to the "mature and wise" counsel provided by the council’s youngest member Cr Mickey Treadwell which led to this outcome.

Long-time councillor Lee Vandervis and newbie Benedict Ong, who were also both unhappy with their offered roles, could learn from Cr Simms’ example.

Since Cr Vandervis turned down any roles offered by Ms Barker, he will end up getting lower remuneration than other councillors.

Crs Vandervis and Russell Lund were the only two councillors to vote against Ms Barker’s proposals.

Later in the meeting, unity around the table was less evident when the vexed question of the Albany St Connection project was reconsidered after the tender prices for the project came in above budget.

Again, the vote was close, eight votes to seven in favour of proceeding with the project as planned.

Although we do not know how much the tenders were over budget, the council said it could offset the cost in its broader transport capital budget.

It was the third time the contentious project had been before the council in the last few months and this time, adding to the discussion, was the idea of an alternative cycleway along the Water of Leith.

While there may be promise in that proposal, those who spoke in favour of the full Albany St Connection project proceeding, explained it would not deal with the pedestrian issues and improved bus access of the existing project.

It was pointed out any new cycleway, which would be some years away, would not attract NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) funding as the current one does, given the current government transport policy.

It was clear at the meeting the University of Otago and the disability community support the project as planned and are fed up with the indecision around it.

Those keen to foster a better town and gown relationship will be hoping this can now proceed without further drama.