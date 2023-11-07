The waiting game

New Zealand waited for the counting of election special votes.

So be it. The shape of Parliament was not clear until they had been tallied. Patience was required.

The specials, from overseas, late enrolments and voters casting their ballots outside their electorates, had to be counted properly and carefully.

As it happened, these votes confirmed National would require New Zealand First, as well as Act New Zealand, to secure a majority.

They also piled on misery for Labour with the loss to Te Pāti Māori of two more electorate seats, one subject to a possible recount.

How ironic that the only Māori seat held by Labour is where waka jumper Meka Whaitiri stood. She deserted Labour for Te Pāti Māori without satisfactory explanations.

At least, one matter became clear. Ambiguity disappeared about whether National would require New Zealand First.

National and Act together on 59 seats (probably 60 after the Port Waikato by-election) are well short of the 62 required in what looks like becoming a 123-seat Parliament.

The option has gone for National’s leader Christopher Luxon to run a fine balancing act with a slender majority, always at risk of a rogue MP upsetting the equilibrium.

Now comes another waiting game as negotiations continue.

Mr Luxon, sensibly, refuses to put a time on how long it will take. A deadline could make him hostage to one of the other parties.

New Zealand First’s Winston Peters has made soothing noises, while he continues to refuse to give mainstream media answers about the state of play.

Fair enough. He would play games with his replies anyway.

Perhaps a little entertainment might be generated. Useful information would be unlikely.

In such a state, Mr Peters is best largely ignored.

When the media rises in high dudgeon to rebuffs, it plays into his hands. His image thrives on media criticism of him.

Mr Luxon and Act’s David Seymour, meanwhile, have answered general questions without giving much away.

Again, that is fair enough. Mr Luxon’s primary goal and responsibility is successfully to conclude the tricky negotiations. The media, and the public, will just have to wait.

Unfortunately, Mr Luxon has had to miss important Pacific Forum meetings in the Cook Islands. The Apec meeting next weekend in San Francisco could also loom as too close.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

While the three parties have had the weeks of specials counting to explore options and make progress, they are coming from different directions on fundamental economic matters. National is the steady-as-she-goes party, tweaks with a more pro-business slant than Labour. Act seeks radical change and New Zealand First is more interventionist.

Some policies, like the abolition of the Māori Health Authority, will be easy sources of agreement. The parties agree on going harder on crime and pushing back against pro-Māori policies.

Surely, though, National dare not risk Act’s policy on a referendum on the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

But will National be able to credibly institute its promised tax cuts if the foreign buyers’ property levy is ditched at New Zealand First’s insistence?

There will also be questions over the nature of any coalition, or whether parties might alternatively sit outside Cabinet while holding ministries. How much scope will there be for Act and New Zealand First to criticise the Government they could be a part of?

How much detail will need to be specified in any agreement? How will Mr Luxon deal with the long-running antagonism between Mr Peters and Mr Seymour?

Mr Luxon was mocked during the election campaign when he said he did not know Mr Peters. Mr Luxon, however, has proved to be a quick learner. He referred to Mr Peters with respect at the Diwali festival in Auckland when he referred to the Right Honourable Winston Peters and said from the stage: "It’s good to see you’re here too, sir."

Negotiations with New Zealand First in the past have been elongated. It could be that they are drawn out further than many at present are expecting.

Who would know? As Mr Luxon has said, negotiations will "take as long as they take".