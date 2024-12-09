The songs go on thanks to kindness

South Link Productions studio manager Nick Roughan shows off some of the production equipment given to the South Link Education Trust by former building occupant NHNZ. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Maybe it sounded too good to be true, perhaps even a bit dodgy.

But after more than six months of convincing, Nick Roughan says the word started to get through.

From a meditation therapist with singing bowls to a song about a strange young man finding a portal to hell in Kaitangata, about 25 bands and solo artists are using the facilities to record their work at present, the studio manager at South Link Productions — a community recording studio in Melville St — says.

"Now I don’t have any time to do promotion because I spend all my time working in the studio."

And it would not have been possible without NHNZ Worldwide, he said.

The Emmy award-winning production company, formerly known as Natural History New Zealand, confirmed recently post-production was moving to Auckland, marking the first time since its inception more than 40 years ago it will not have a physical presence in Dunedin.

The South Link Education Trust — a registered charitable trust with a focus on healthcare and education — took possession of its former Melville St premises in May 2021, before moving in later that year.

NHNZ had occupied the building since 2009, and while it has now left for good, it left behind some of its digital audio equipment.

South Link Education Trust board chairman Murray Tilyard said NHNZ had left the equipment at Melville St when moving premises, and decided to give it to the trust now it was leaving Dunedin.

This act of generosity by NHNZ was "superb" as the cost to install all of that technology today would have been "phenomenal".

It was hard to quantify the potential impact the community studio could have, but he saw the excitement and joy on everyone’s face, Prof Tilyard said.

"The generosity of Natural History and the work they did in fitting out all of Melville St, but particularly the sound suites, will definitely live on.

"In some ways, I hope that we are part of the next generation of the Dunedin muso scene."

When he first set foot inside the facilities, there were only two mic lines leading into the recording studio — not enough even to record a band with, Mr Roughan said.

The facilities were built about 15 years ago and the technology NHNZ had donated, while not worth a great deal, still worked.

The podcast suite at South Link Productions.

South Link Productions officially opened in December last year and had been "solidly booked" for the past couple of months.

"I don’t know whether people thought it was too good to be true or just thought ‘that’s dodgy’, or what.

"It took a bit of encouragement but the word started to get through."

The facilities were comprised of two editing suites, a recording studio and a podcast suite, and provided free recording time "to anybody who makes an application for it", Mr Roughan said.

"The whole idea is to offer this facility to people that have an idea and want to give it a go.

"I can help a little bit. I can’t do it for them, but I’ve been making records for 45 years maybe.

"I kind of know how to go about it."

Mr Roughan, who grew up in Palmerston North, said he had worked with big names such as Laurie Anderson, Foo Fighters, Sonic Youth and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

A custom one-knob, single-pickup Maton-branded guitar given to South Link Productions by Shihad frontman Jon Toogood.

New Zealand bands such as The Clean, Bailter Space, Shihad and the JPS Experience also comprised the ranks, and Straitjacket Fits’ and Dimmer’s own Shayne Carter had even paid the studio a visit.

Mr Roughan said he planned to one day offer audio engineering training and electronic music courses through the studio, which were still in the works.

Robert Scott, of The Clean and The Bats, was lined up for monthly mentoring and songwriting tutorials, as well as Jon Toogood, of Shihad, who gave the studio a couple of his guitars, he said.

He was once a youngster playing in a band himself, and it used to be "virtually impossible" to produce a recording as the equipment was really expensive.

Getting younger people into the studio taught them how to act appropriately, know what to expect and how to reasonably ask for something with confidence, as well as gain an understanding of sound engineering.

"I have endorsements from half the music community in the country saying what a good idea this is and how it would have been great when they were young to have access to this sort of thing."

Dunedin indie and alt-rock four-piece Pearly* — named after the Radiohead song — discovered South Link Productions after crossing paths with Francisca Griffin, of Look Blue Go Purple and Francisca Griffin and The Bus Shelter Boys, handing out promotional cards in the city centre.

When he went to check out the studio and meet Mr Roughan, he was "just blown away", Pearly* guitarist and vocalist Joel Field said.

"I was so surprised that I hadn’t heard about it before.

"I told everyone that Nick seemed like a real cool guy and the studio was great. We went in and I think everyone else in the band was like, ‘oh, you weren’t kidding’."

The band are now recording their debut album through South Link Productions, and some mixes have been sent to a United States record label.

Field — who also plays guitar in Dale Kerrigan — said the first records they recorded by themselves were done in a house using mattresses.

Dunedin musician Joel Field wields his guitar outside the former NHNZ building, now owned by the South Link Education Trust, in Melville St. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Mr Roughan was very welcoming and working with him made Pearly* feel like they had some real momentum.

The emerging music scene in Dunedin was at an "interesting point" at present, Field said.

People were being hit pretty hard in the pocket and fewer people were going to gigs while they were strapped for cash.

Being in a band was "a lot of work" and involved a lot of administration, organisation and bookings — on top of writing songs and practising.

"Having Nick there as such a good, free and easy option definitely really takes the weight off.

"You’re going to get a really good product from working with them ... There’s no money in this and it’s expensive, so it’s good to take what you can get."

For bands who were wanting to start recording for the first time, they could not be doing it at a better place or with a better person than Mr Roughan, Field said.

South Link Productions felt like the beginning of new start for music in Dunedin.

"I think the scene is going to shift where the level of sound and the level of quality you can have on those debut records is just going to increase.

"I think you’ll hear it — just the sound quality that you’re going to be able to get here.

"I kind of wish I had a studio a couple years back."

Mr Roughan said Dunedin was a really important place culturally to New Zealand.

He cared about what happened to its music scene and the talent in the city was certainly there, he said.

"The ethic of starting a band in Dunedin has always been there because that history is there and because people have seen the success of The Clean and The Bats and other bands from here, that it’s possible.

"Those people blazed the trail and now it’s time to make sure that there’s a place for other people following, youngsters like these Pearly* guys and girls.

"They have an opportunity here now that they wouldn’t have had."

