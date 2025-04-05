HNZ newest supporter of Sunflower programme

Hidden disabilities awareness advocate Hannah Pearson holds up her sunflower lanyard. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Southern (HNZ Southern) has become the newest organisation to jump on board with the Sunflower programme, a scheme aimed at creating safe spaces for people with hidden disabilities.

As part of the programme, people can wear a sunflower lanyard. The sunflower is an international symbol someone with hidden disabilities may choose to wear to show they have a disability or condition that may not be immediately apparent and may need a helping hand and some understanding in public spaces.

Hidden disabilities awareness advocate Hannah Butson, nee Pearson, has worn her sunflower lanyard since 2020 to show she has autism, and said it was a step in the right direction for accessible healthcare, but hoped HNZ Southern would commit, and not just pay "lip service".

"I was really lucky about six months ago when I was having therapy for an accident while wearing it ... and one of the occupational therapists said ‘I noticed you’re wearing a lanyard, do you need any support in this appointment?’."

"I was just blown away."

Mrs Butson said it was not going to be the "final salvation" to all inequalities in the health sector for people with disabilities, but it meant that someone with a hidden disability would be able to advocate for themselves.

"I consider this [lanyard] in a way to be my voice as well."

HNZ Southern director of quality and clinical governance solutions Dr Hywel Lloyd said about 500 staff members across the organisation had completed the training for the programme.

"There’s a good, broad awareness of the sunflower programme, so, if someone sees somebody wearing the sunflower symbol, then we can approach them."

He said more than anything, the scheme was about awareness.

"Being invisible, it may not be immediately obvious when more patience and understanding is needed.

"It’s really about aiding the journey; it’s not a mechanism of fast-tracking care."

Dunedin Airport had the sunflower lanyards available for people to collect. They could also be ordered online.

