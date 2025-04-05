Arrest after vehicle hits Green Island house

A man is to appear in court after a vehicle collided with a house in Green Island early today.

The incident happened about 3.50am.

Police said the crash happened in Neill St and the driver then left the scene.

He was found soon after and arrested, police said.

Firefighting crews from Lookout Point, Roslyn and Willowbank were sent to the scene, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

A 22-year-old man is to appear in court today facing dangerous driving charges.