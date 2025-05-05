Man arrested for 'indecent act' in student quarter: police

Photo: File

A man performing an ‘‘indecent act’’ on a street in Dunedin student quarter was arrested by police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrested a 57-year-old man for exposing himself and performing an indecent act in front of members of the public living on Queen St, North Dunedin, at 8.30pm on Friday.

He was arrested for the act, and was later bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz