Letters to the Editor: cycleways, crises and seatbelts

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including lack of balance in matters of war, horrendous damage to the environment, and a concern for public safety.

Easy to judge and condemn in isolation

I want to draw attention to the lack of balance in Peter Matheson’s opinion piece entitled "What to make of it all from all the way over here" in the ODT (22.12.23).

In times of warfare, one side is seldom entirely in the right and the other in the wrong. There are faults on both sides.

Not only are there many worried and grieving Palestinians living in Dunedin, but also Jews worried and grieving. Not just worried about their loved ones held captive by Hamas, but also worried for the safety of themselves and their children in Dunedin with the rise in anti-Semitism.

A few weeks ago Chris Trotter wrote an article ODT (22.10.23). in which he sought to put Israel's action in perspective by drawing a parallel between the Allied bombing of Dresden and Hamburg in World War 2. Gwynne Dyer's article ODT (22.12.23) (also on the same page as Matheson’s) seeks to invalidate Trotter’s argument. He pointed out that about one in 100 of the residents of Gaza have been killed by rockets, bombs or artillery fire in the past two months whereas the death rate among German civilians during the Allied bombing campaign 1942-45 was one in 160 over four years.

However, it's very easy for us here in our isolation in the Pacific to judge and condemn. As an island nation, we have no understanding of what it is like to live next door to a country that wants to destroy you completely. That is Hamas’ desire toward Israel. This point was made by Benjy Treister, a Kiwi-Israeli soldier called on to serve in the conflict in Gaza, on RNZ’s Morning Report (27.11.23). The Israeli prime minister summed up the whole situation succinctly when he said, "If Hamas lays down its arms, there will be peace", whereas if Israel lays down its arms, there will be no more Israel".

James Irwin

Normanby

Calvert column

That we are collectively doing horrendous damage to the environment is well documented, but it is not true as Hilary Calvert claims that there has been a conspiracy by anybody here (including politicians of either stripe) to blame farmers. The only local references to farmer blaming I can find are Calvert’s own false flags. Fairly obviously we are all in this predicament together and it would be a silly game indeed to absolve here and blame there. Everybody gets that. Calvert’s manipulative conspiracy claims are thus just smart political chess moves designed to inflame culture wars of all against all, so as to nobble community co-operation toward achieving the kinds of urgently needed social, environmental and economic innovation and progress that she dislikes. Until politicians figure out a defence against such standard conspiracy moves, we will remain politically stalemated. The environmental and climate clocks tick on toward end game regardless.

Alan McCulloch

Mornington

Fall in GDP

In your editorial (22.12.23), you contend, inter alia, that the New Zealand fall in GDP of 0.3% becomes 0.9% per person, once net migration of 120,000 is factored in. I am seeking your elaboration on the suspect maths around this please.

Years ago, I recall various pundits including Gareth Morgan, opine when New Zealand’s economic growth rate was supposedly 3%, it was in reality 1% because we had 2% population growth! This was nonsense! Our true growth rate was 3% divided by 1.02.

Ian Breeze

Broad Bay

Carparks

Today's front page headline screams "Cycleway may cost carparks" (ODT, 22.12.2023). Why should this be considered to be a problem? Cyclists purchase goods and use the services of local businesses, and because we don’t all own cars we often have more disposable income to do so.

Hazel Agnew

Ōamaru



Seatbelt safety, public safety

I was somewhat amused last month when a passing mufti police car saw me in my driveway without my seatbelt on and pulled me over down the street and gave me a ticket, despite having put my belt on after they passed before entering the main street.

I was curious about the law involved but the police system seemed unable to answer so I assume as soon as you are moving at all you are in danger even on a driveway, so I put it all down to a concern for public safety.

I have been a supporter of Ralph Nader who was one of the main drivers of seatbelt installation around the world and we should all think of him for all the loved ones saved in vehicle mishaps especially on holidays on highways, streets and somehow even driveways while you fumble about trying to get the things to click in place.

And here is to the police, having to get revenue for the government while also being de-facto social workers for all the economically diminished people this Christmas season.

Aaron Nicholson

Manapouri

