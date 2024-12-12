Driver 'did everything wrong' before flipping car: police

A Dunedin man who flipped his vehicle in Mornington last night did everything wrong, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Glen Rd at 11pm after a man crashed into two parked cars and flipped his vehicle.

The 30-year-old man was ‘‘doing everything wrong’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was allegedly speeding with no seatbelt on and using his phone while driving.

The man also had no licence and had allegedly been drinking.

‘‘As a result, he crashed into two parked cars, and his vehicle flipped,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

He underwent testing and recorded a breath alcohol level of 491mcg — the legal limit for people over 20 is 250mcg.

The man was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol and will appear in Dunedin District Court on December 20.

