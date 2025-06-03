Wind no match for planters

Lilyanna Eden, 13, plants a native tree at Rotary Park in Highcliff, Dunedin, on a chilly Saturday morning. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The weather was uninviting, but hardy souls were not put off from planting more trees at Dunedin’s Rotary Park.

Dunedin was part of an area subject to a strong wind warning on Saturday and Rotary Dunedin president Anna Thomas confirmed it was indeed chilly where volunteers were at work.

"Through hard work, we warmed up all right," she said.

"We had to hold on to our hats a bit."

Miss Thomas said there were 345 plantings from the morning’s work at Rotary Park in Highcliff.

A biking and walking track there was nearly completed and trees were being planted alongside it on Saturday.

The club celebrated its centenary in 2023 and has led rejuvenation efforts at the park as a priority community project.

Almost 50 people pitched in on Saturday and not all were from Dunedin, Miss Thomas said.

Rotary members from as far as Christchurch and Invercargill were part of the effort.

