Cut-back in facilities alarms midwifery body

Karen Ferraccioli. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Slashing the number of birthing rooms by 40% at the new Dunedin hospital is worrying midwives, concerned there may not be enough beds for expectant mothers.

After months of delays, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora (HNZ) finally released the layout of bed numbers for the new Dunedin hospital project last week.

It showed the hospital’s inpatient building would have 371 beds upon opening, down on the detailed business case’s proposed 420 beds, albeit with room to eventually expand to 424 beds.

Among the areas cut back are the maternity ward, where the number of birthing rooms dropped from 10 in the detailed business case to six upon opening of the new Dunedin hospital, while the maternity assessment unit remains at seven beds.

The document said these changes were made to bring the maternity ward in line with demographics and "new modes of care".

The number of birthing rooms was aligned to "standardised national modelling", the document said.

HNZ southern director of midwifery Karen Ferraccioli said the new hospital would provide the same number of maternity assessment unit beds on opening as was in the detailed business case.

"This unit accommodates pregnant women in need of urgent assessments.

"Maternity services provided at the new hospital will include overnight beds, birthing rooms, and a maternity assessment unit.

Ms Ferraccioli said the number of overnight beds proposed aligned with HNZ’s standardised national modelling for regional hospitals and "considers the projected declining birth rates in Otago as well as an increase in rural maternity services".

It also acknowledged there were midwifery services at Rākai Kahukura primary maternity unit in Wānaka, moves to maximise use of the primary birthing unit in Oamaru, and plans to open a new primary maternity unit in Clyde in 2027, replacing the existing Central Otago maternity unit in Alexandra.

"Our maternity teams are continuing to strengthen our processes to optimise birth experiences, reduce the need for hospital stays, and increase postnatal support at home," Ms Ferraccioli said.

But Otago Polytechnic and the College of Midwives have expressed concerns about whether the hospital will need more capacity for midwifery in the future.

New Zealand College of Midwives midwifery adviser Claire MacDonald said women needed to be able to access the right level of maternity care for their clinical needs and personal preferences.

"There is a unique and important opportunity to get this right with the new hospital development.

"It is essential that designated space is allocated for primary-level birth care for women at low risk of complications.

"This could be within the hospital, or as a stand-alone community birthing unit."

The Dunedin maternity hospital was the tertiary referral service for Southland and, as such, needed to meet the complex care needs of women having babies not only from Dunedin but also from across the lower South Island, she said.

"We trust this has been accounted for in the planning.

"Our migrant population makes up a significant proportion of births in Aotearoa, and we would like some assurance that modelling for future maternity capacity has recognised the likelihood of population growth due to migration."

Otago Polytechnic Head of College (Health), Associate Prof Hayden Croft stressed the importance of the hospital as a teaching hospital.

"Despite models of care changing over time, the need for hospital-based maternity services is crucial for the training of our midwives, occupational therapists, and nurses.

"There is a growing need for more midwives across New Zealand, yet hospital and community placements to train our midwifery students are becoming harder to source.

"This is one of biggest limitations on the numbers of students we can accept into our programmes."

Meanwhile, former Labour health minister Pete Hodgson, who led the early stage of the project, said the proposed primary birthing facility, planned to be next to but separate from inpatient maternity care, appeared to have been "axed, at least for now".

"In some cases, the modelling suggests that the new hospital has too many facilities, for example in some maternity and paediatric services.

"But these services can be highly unpredictable, and some surge capacity is sensible," Mr Hodgson said.

In January, Health Minister Simeon Brown announced the government would build a scaled-back version of the new Dunedin hospital at the former Cadbury’s site for $1.88 billion.

Cuts recently flagged to the new Dunedin hospital include ICU beds (30 beds to 20 upon opening), rehabilitation (40 beds to 16 upon opening) and mental health services for older people (21 beds to eight).

