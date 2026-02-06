Surprising sighting delights group

An orca plays in Otago Harbour yesterday. PHOTO: RACHEL MCGREGOR

A lucky group on a boat tour got a unique show after two orcas visited Otago Harbour yesterday.

Port to Port Cruises and Wildlife Tours owner Rachel McGregor said she was taking a group of people on a tour yesterday afternoon when they spotted the mammals.

‘‘We’d just been looking for normal seabirds and things in the harbour when we heard a report from Harbour Control that there were orcas.’’

Ms McGregor and the group kept a lookout and finally spotted two near Harington Point.

It looked to be a male and a female.

‘‘We had some locals from Macandrew Bay, and they’d actually been on my boat three times.

‘‘I promised that I’d find them something different, so that worked out quite well.’’

Orcas usually returned to the same spots a few times a visit, so Ms McGregor anticipated she would most likely see the pair again over the next few days.