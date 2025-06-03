Dunedin to get winter flights boost

On the Auckland-Dunedin route 46 flights will be upgraded from Airbus A320 planes (pictured) to the bigger A321 planes. Photo: Getty Images

Air New Zealand is using bigger planes to boost seat numbers between Dunedin and Auckland - for a limited time.

The airline is also adding thousands of seats to its Auckland to Queenstown route, including one new flight.

The four-month capacity increase will be in place between June 28 and October 25 to cater to "strong seasonal demand", Air New Zealand said in a statement.

On the Auckland-Dunedin route 46 flights will be upgraded from Airbus A320 planes to the bigger A321 planes, adding 2100 seats.

This would help "support key student movement dates and special events, including the All Blacks game in Dunedin on July 5 and Big Sing in August", Air NZ chief commercial officer Jeremy O’Brien said.

Between Auckland and Queenstown, 412 flights will get the larger planes and one new flight will be introduced to add 19,400 extra seats.

The Auckland-Christchurch route would also be boosted, getting 36 new flights and 14,600 more seats.

“Whether it's getting visitors to Central Otago’s ski fields, students to Dunedin’s lecture theatres, or whānau home to Christchurch, we’re proud to play our part in connecting people and place.” - APL