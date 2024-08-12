Letters to the Editor: dogs, brains and vandalism

Woodside Glen. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including allowing dogs in the Woodside Glen, two sides to every brain, and the vandalism of trees in George St.

Woodside Glen for humans, not canines

Dunedin City Council’s rules, regulations and bylaws will add confusion to what is a very simple solution. Adding a bylaw allowing a dog or dogs to roam in what is a delightful scenic reserve, Woodside Glen, is absolutely ridiculous. A dog is a pack animal. In their home territory it may be well behaved but in a reserve with farm animals and wildlife, its behaviour would be questionable.

Part of the reserve land was owed by the Carr family. The sole surviving member of the Carr family stated in his will that the lands be gifted as a reserve for the enjoyment of the inhabitants of Woodside "for all time".

A dog or dogs attacking a human, farm animals or native wildlife should be shot on site. Then contact a dog control officer reporting this unsavoury incident. The DCC is responsible due to permitting dogs in a scenic reserve with domestic, farm animals and wildlife. This is a scenario that could happen.

Do not allow dogs leashed or unleashed in this reserve. There are ample dog parks and areas where dogs can roam free. The Woodside Glen is gifted for the enjoyment of those on two legs, not four legs. Let’s keep it this way.

Margaret Van Zyl

Mosgiel

Ratepayers pillaged

Myself, and probably most ratepayers, find it abhorrent that the councillors of both the DCC and Otago Regional Council find it acceptable to pillage the pockets of the ratepayers to fund frivolous projects instead of looking after core infrastructure. How can the DCC justify a debt level that can’t be managed in face of the current economic climate? Not to mention the staggering costs of rent today.

Are we paying the decision-makers so much that they thumb their noses at the peasant population?

J Elliott

Mosgiel

Bring it on

I now live in Brisbane after living on the Taieri for many years. I am keen to come home to Dunedin to visit family but as an older person it is too long to have to go through other cities to get home to Dunedin. Currently the shortest time is about 10 hours — either by Christchurch with Air New Zealand, or into Queenstown and then driving to Dunedin which then relies on family to collect me or hiring a car.

I have been watching with interest the campaign to return direct flights to Dunedin: it sounds like the direct flights are very close.

When will this be announced publicly so we can all get on with our lives and get some flights booked?

Mavis Casey

Brisbane

Sheer vandalism

The report of destroyed trees in George St (7.8.24) brings to mind the attempt over a decade ago to create an attractive avenue of trees along Portsmouth Dr. But this was abandoned because of repeated vandalism. Now the same mindless behaviour occurs once more. Disappointing? No. Reprehensible and very sad.

Jeanette Leigh

Wakari

Music, a vital part of education. PHOTO: MAGIC CARPET TRUST

Two sides to the brain, both require nurturing

Does Mr Luxon not know that there are two sides to the brain and if we are properly educating our next generations we will attend to both. Mr Luxon should refrain from such ill-informed pronouncements on education until he understands that art is at the heart of civilisation. I suspect that Mr Seymour is equally ignorant. Both should consult with dedicated teachers before they pronounce on education.

Mary Horn

Oamaru

Happy days

I want to congratulate the ODT and the illustrators featured on 7.8.24. For me, for the first time in living memory, all three cartoons, Classic Peanuts, Calvin and Hobbs and Zits, each in turn, made me laugh out loud.

Until then the highest score had been two. Then, to cap off my morning, in his cartoon, Yeo chose to keep his political preferences to himself. Happy days.

Brendan Murphy

Fairfield

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz