Letters to Editor: dogs, US, heritage

The DCC is considering allowing dogs off-leash in Woodside Glen. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Not my spokesman

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including comments on a proposal relating to the Woodside Glen Track, the psychology behind US voters, and the heritage of one of Dunedin's oldest buildings

Re the article on the Dunedin City Council’s proposal to allow dogs off-leash in Woodside Glen (ODT 8.11.24), I would like to point out that Ray Beardsmore does not speak for all Woodside locals in his opposition to this proposal. We have lived in Woodside for 27 years and during that time have regularly exercised our dogs off-leash at the Glen, as have many other people, all without any issues with other users. We will continue to do so, regardless of the outcome of the DCC's deliberations.

Oh, and while the DCC is at it, they should reopen the gate to the Glen, so that people can easily access it instead of the ridiculous closure policy they have there at the moment.

Murray Neilson

Woodside

Appalling and glaring arrogance, ignorance

I am appalled by the arrogance and, along with that, the glaring ignorance of the leaders of our new government.

Culturally, they are out of their depth. They are not listening and the changing of the date of the review of the Treaty Principles Bill is confronting and upsetting. It is a dismissal of the people of the land.

Psychologically, they are out of their depth with their giving permission for the use of force in managing youth offending, when these youth are already very likely to be psychologically damaged by abuse. This sort of strategy can only backfire.

Their arrogance is also seen in the recent riding roughshod over councils and the autonomy of delegated responsibility is lost.

The fast-tracking of projects without adequate discussion about the realities and outcomes is also of great concern, especially if it desecrates the landscape and our long-term food sources and sidesteps the Paris accord.

As a retired GP who has worked solo in the Pacific for some years, in rural general practice here in New Zealand, as well as counselling and student health and child psychiatry, I believe what I am saying has some relevance and based on extensive life experience.

A new Dunedin hospital as a possibility seems to have become a mirage. It has to be a teaching hospital and no expense should be spared. It has to be seen as a special case with the University of Otago Medical School as an integral part of it. It must be a centre of excellence.

This will inspire students, attract specialists and research and its services and outcomes will be available for many.

Dr Peter Strang

Dunedin

Staggered, frightened

Horrified as I am by the US election results, I had begun to concede the likelihood of Donald Trump becoming president.

Having lived in the US for almost 20 years, and being a NZ/US dual citizen (and yes, I voted for Kamala Harris) I am well aware of the misogyny of conservative America. It is with intense sadness and disillusion that I now cede that those of us in the world wanting democracy and humanitarian and environmental rights are now outnumbered by those gullible enough to have fallen for the propaganda and, in so doing, inadvertently or not, are choosing to live under an authoritarian regime.

This staggers and frightens me.

Jeanne Bernhardt

Lawrence

The Dunedin Savings Bank, the lower High St branch.

I note with interest a photo of the Dunedin Savings Bank building in your 100 Years Ago column (ODT 8.11.24) .

May I point out that the image is of the premises occupied from 1874 in Lower High St, not of the Dowling St premises as stated in your caption.

The centenary history of the Dunedin Savings Bank (compiled I believe by Gordon Parry) outlines the various premises occupied by the bank between its founding in 1864 and the celebrations in 1964, by which time the head office was based in Dowling St.

The book clearly states this is in Lower High St.

I am a former owner of an apartment in the old Dowling St bank building and, during my time as chairman of the body corporate, we uncovered information about the building's history, including its time as the bank head office.

Murray Smeaton

Fairfield

