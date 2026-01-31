Letters to the Editor: Santana, Brighton Gala and Trump

Brighton Gala. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including critical decision time for Santana, a fine day at the Brighton Gala, and degrees of Trump derangement syndrome.

Macraes demonstrates how mining can work

As the critical decision time approaches for the Santana gold project there have been an increasing number of articles, opinions, comments and letters on this issue in the ODT and elsewhere.

Very little of this commentary contains valid discussion of a major project that would do much for the future of Otago and the South. Most of the contributors are ill informed and ignorant of the proposed technology and of the legislation applying to the extractive industries at this time.

Technical inaccuracies,misinformation and frequent environmental rubbish together with vested and political interests make these contributions little more than worthless.

I find it interesting that almost 40 years ago a similar dislike for the Macraes gold mine was evident. Fortunately good sense prevailed and this mine, its operations and its economics have become a showcase for what could be replicated by Santana on a larger and more economic scale.

Macraes uses practices and technology identical to that proposed by Santana.

It is ironic that Otago was built on gold and another bonanza opportunity now awaits for the province. I accept that some unfortunate consequences came from this early rush as a consequence of lacking legislation but it is ironic so many residents and tourists now "dine out" on the history, the visual remnants (both good and bad) and the stories and romance from that exciting period.

Michael Buckenham

Arrowtown

Talk about the weather

Besides the glaringly obvious seismic risk to the proposed Bendigo Hills goldmine, none of your opinion pieces or letters have raised risks from climate-related weather events or long-term climate change — a risk more unknowable than the alpine rupture but just as threatening to the tailings dam, roads and infrastructure the operation relies on. Gold mining economics relies on the price of gold which historically can experience prolonged periods of stagnation or negative returns lasting decades, as it did after 1980.

In these volatile times and current record gold prices who is to discount a possible market selloff. Hard rock open-cast mining companies are only interested in the grams per ton of ore profitability which would be factored in to the proposed multiple pits up to 1km wide, 1km long and 200m deep before operating underground.

Peter Cook, chairman of Santana Minerals Ltd (Opinion ODT 29.1.26), scored a classic own goal in his concluding line: "This is 2026. We do not mine like it is 1926."

Sorry just too obvious: the operating scale is incomparable.

David Kay

Waitati

Name and shame

I wish to thank Jarrod Hodson (ODT 29.1.26) for highlighting and calling out the council for wasting our ratepayers’ money on yet another incredibly stupid attempt to satisfy the anti-car brigade by shutting down part of Dunedin's iconic scenic drive. Dunedin people don't want it and council knows it.

Along with Jarrod I can’t believe that council is wasting our rates money on this type of thing when they are failing in the most basic infrastructure maintenance.

And then there is Cr Mayhem, who decided to lecture Jarrod on the correct way to approach council on maintenance matters. As someone who was a member of the West Harbour Community Board for more than 20 years I can assure readers that the only way to get any action on such issues is to shame council through the media.

Trevor Johnson

Ravensbourne

A fine day was had by all at the Brighton Gala

In changeable summer weather we were fortunate to have a fine day dawn on January 18 for the 30th Brighton Gala day.

From early morning, with volunteers from Green Island Lions and Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club, a hive of activity was in action as we set up and prepared at Brighton Domain.

To the many stalls holders and educational displays supported by a wide variety of food stalls, we were able to provide the incoming crowd with entertainment and amusements to enjoy, topped off with the buzz of helicopter scenic flights.

To all our sponsors, suppliers, contractors, volunteers, supporters and the wider Dunedin community, we say a sincere thank you for the support.

Weatherall Team

Brighton Gala Experience

Plane speaking

Stan Randle (Letters 28.1.26) objects to publication of an interview with Grant Kitto. It describes an attack by a US Lockheed gunship (not an F22) on an Afghanistan hospital.

It's not the business of editors to strike out criticism of fighter jets because of a local event, Warbirds over Wanaka.

Alan Beck

Dunedin

Dave and Donald

I would like to comment on the letters by Marian Poole and Dennis Horne (27.1.26) in which they reply to my letter supporting Donald Trump. In their replies they both exhibit high degrees of Trump derangement syndrome.

Marian Poole requested me to give evidence of the ability of Trump to make a reasonable deal: one would be that he and his staff brokered a deal to end the conflict in Gaza.

She also thinks I am a lone voice in my support for Trump. I suspect that within her own liberal socialist bubble that Trump is deeply unpopular, but in the real world many are very impressed with his attempt to return the West to conservative values.

Dennis Horne’s contribution was a personal attack in which he tries to show his intellectual superiority by quoting Poe’s Law.

I am sure that Dennis Horne as an academic is intellectually superior to me, but it is obvious that I make better use of the intellect I have.

As Abraham Lincoln said, "better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to speak out and remove all doubt".

Dave Tackney

Fairfield

Doing history

Dave Tackney (24.1.26) rebuts Ewan McDougall's recent opinion of Trump and his endorsement of the Ice campaign in which Federal troops have been sent to overwhelm and abuse illegals and kill protestors.

Obviously his admiration for the US President is based on the belief that Trump will save the West from, I guess, everybody else. Mr Tackney has categorised Trump as a hawk. I have Trump as a seagull; circling around along with his rapacious cohort looking for that easy feed of fish and chips.

Trump's most recent utterance is that Nato gave no support to the US during the Afghan and other Middle Eastern conflicts. Trump doesn't do history, but I feel that Mr Tackney may benefit from considering the genesis of World War 2 and the dreams of a man called Adolf and his supporters.

I know Mr Tackney will say that America helped save us but that was entirely in their interests after Pearl Harbour.

David Blair

Port Chalmers

[Both abridged: space. Editor.]

