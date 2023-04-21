Letters to Editor: Distinction for firearms with legitimate uses

I have carefully read Lewis Hore’s letter (ODT, 18.4.23) regarding gun ownership, and tend to agree with him insofar as sporting firearms are concerned; but those weapons are not what lies at the heart of the almost daily "massacres’’ which take place almost routinely in the USA and elsewhere.

A distinction must be made between firearms with legitimate uses and the assault rifles which seem to have a morbid fascination for so many Americans. The purpose of these is not to rid the planet of a few pesky possums or ducks in season, it is to take, out of contention, human beings as expeditiously as possible.

The gun lobby, likely a multi-billion dollar business in the US, falls back on the same oft-repeated mantra ‘The Right to Bear Arms’, conceived under totally different circumstances several hundred years ago, in attempts to justify the carrying of such arms, in public places in some states as some God-given right, in the present day. Many Americans regard any attempt to deprive them of that right as an infringement of their civil rights

When people whip out a firearm as a solution to every minor scuffle, such as a road-rage incident, sadly, the only way to curtail the frequency of mass shootings is to deprive those who "lose it’’ on the faintest pretext, by making it unlawful to trade in assault weapons or encourage their ownership throughout communities.

The solution is most definitely not to arm primary school children and their teachers; nor to thoughtlessly give as gifts, deadly weapons to children as young as 3 years old, as if such an action is a necessary rite-of-passage.

Ian Smith

Waverley

I'm a bit mystified by Lewis Hore stating "Guns don't kill people, people kill people’' (Letters, April 18).

Firstly guns do kill people and secondly when he alludes to "people kill people’' they certainly do, if they have guns. His protestations appear to come from the NRA manual in the "Good old safe USA’'. Look at what has transpired over just the last month over there.

He states the "increase in license fee will achieve nothing’' and will be "counterproductive’'. He offers no evidence regarding either. This just seems like someone who is very peeved at the fact he has to pay more for the ability to own a gun. I, and I suspect many of us are very much OK with that.

The fewer guns there are, the less likely violence will occur from them.

Graham Bulman

Roslyn

Our hospital

Labour is playing election year politics by announcing that they will "give back’’ the $10 million that they took away from the new Dunedin hospital building budget.

If they get back in power, do we trust them or will they turn around and, say, take away $30 million from the building budget?

The work with the "They save, we pay’’ campaign is only begging and I challenge them and the rest of the citizens of Otago and Southland to stay in the fight for "our new hospital’’ until it is what the Government originally promised and that it is completed.

Keep up the good fight everyone.

Noel McAnally

Green Island

An informative educational experience of WW1

Congratulations to the Central Stories Art Gallery and Museum for setting up a great display of World War1. It includes very clear and interesting information regarding the activities and people involved in the War and a frightening experience of going into a replica trench with the noises and commentaries to accompany it.

This educational experience for children on holiday is a great opportunity for children to visit and hopefully visitors to Central Otago as well will call into Central Stories especially as Anzac Day is near.

Barry Hambleton

Alexandra

Stephen Jack

I Am incensed after reading the article (ODT, 18.4.23).

That a the National candidate for Taieri would post such a ‘‘joke’’ is egregiously shocking.

This 2023 political candidate for the Taieri seat is guilty of blatant misogyny, and a serious lack of understanding of what a ‘‘joke’’ is.

I am a very long way from being amused — I am mortified.

This man needs to be publicly shamed, and removed immediately from the candidacy .

The people of the electorate he is standing for need to know the calibre of this man, as do all New Zealanders.

Ann Woodhead

Portobello

I am appalled at the reported post made by one Stephen Jack in the ODT (18.4.23).

Clearly he lacks even a modicum of common sense and the party he purports to represent should withdraw/cancel his candidacy forthwith.

David Shepherd

Wanaka

Smaller classes do not result in better outcomes

School class sizes and instruction methods are in the news.

Smaller class size does not necessarily result in better outcomes for pupils.

The Form 2 (Standard 6) class at Dunedin's oldest school, Arthur Street, in wartime 1944 had 46 pupils — 30 boys and 16 girls.

Harold Downes was the sole teacher.

The class produced some high achievers: a millionaire, two dental surgeons, a lawyer, an optometrist, a nurse, a police constable, a master mariner, a RNZAF air commodore, a farmer, a university department head, and a journalist.

Doubtless there would have been many other high achievers.

The most unassuming person in the class, a girl, had the highest IQ: 121.

Clarke Isaacs

Sunshine

Beggars belief

IT is so informative and necessary, to read from clinical specialists that are on the ground, and know the requirements for the delivery of appropriate services (ODT, 18.4.23).

What hospitals have offsite oncology services?

What happens when you have a 555 medical emergency?

They save we pay!

Helen Dawson

Palmerston

Over the last few years I have had many appointments with oncology at Dunedin Hospital and have always experienced excellent care. There has been timely treatment at oncology, and very good care at other departments in the hospital, or outside clinics if necessary.

I am grateful for the service and thank you all for your work.

Graeme Furnes

Lawrence

BIBLE READING: In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. — Proverbs 3.6.