In living memory

For many New Zealanders in 1986 a holiday was something which could often be taken for granted.

However, for 15 residents of the Salvation Army’s Eventide Home for Men at St Clair, the opportunity has not been so freely available.

That is, until now. This morning, the men, all elderly, leave Dunedin by rental vehicle for five days’ holiday in the Fiordland area.

Most of the men either can not remember ever having had a holiday or have not had one for some considerable time, because they have been institutionalised for so long.

They will stay in a motel in Te Anau, an experience which will be a first for many of them. There they will cook their own breakfasts, which is also quite foreign to many of them.

