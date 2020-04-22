Support key to revitalising community after lockdown

Rae Baker. Photo: ODT files

Event strategy consultant Rae Baker, of Queenstown, reflects on a shared experience in need of a shared response.

Being naturally slanted to the glass half full way of thinking, I’m looking for the silver linings in our current situation.

The sun is shining, we’re taking preventative action... I’ve perfected a traditional spaghetti carbonara.

This is all skin deep, day-to-day thinking, of course.

I’m an event manager and event strategy consultant, and my industry - along with many others - has collapsed overnight.

For me, there's more to this than the pay packet.

Events shape our experiences; they provide memories, milestones, they inspire happiness and togetherness. Events also boost economy, tourism and visitation - something we’re actively avoiding at the moment.

It's often difficult to explain the value the events industry holds in our day to day lives. In fact, it's typical to not see the value in anything until we have it taken away from us.

So with my ‘silver linings’ hat on, perhaps this compulsory hiatus will show just how important the events industry is.

A simple way to look at this is how odd it’s been to see sports matches with no fans - it's the fans that make the sport, it's the shared experience that is so valuable.

There is a reason countries aspire to host mega events like the Rugby World Cup, FIFA tournaments or the Olympics - it’s because they provide huge economic and infrastructure benefits.

They also inspire patriotism, camaraderie and an immensely valuable shared experience.

We need to look at how we respond to this crisis.

For Queenstown, events like Winter Festival and Luma are going to be more important than ever in 2021, they will give us a chance to rebuild a community.

That's easier said than done when we consider the costs that go onto staging these events, but my view is that we need to support them where possible as the greater good is one that is priceless.

We should also do our best straight off the bat to support touring New Zealand artists - supporting venues like Queenstown’s Sherwood, and encouraging the Queenstown Lakes District Council to make showcasing Kiwi artists a little cheaper and easier.

This is assuming that promoters are able to tour artists, that venues are able to showcase them.

There are some very difficult decisions ahead, but planning how we respond is important now.

Something that has struck me is how every single individual is personally affected by Covid-19. For example, my mother is ‘stuck’ (we prefer to use the word ‘safe’) here in New Zealand when she’s meant to be in Scotland.

My best friend had to postpone her wedding in Wellington. My partner works in tourism, needless to say he’s one of many affected in our community by the loss of visitors. My brother and his partner are essential workers in Scotland.

Many of my friends have lost income. Many of my friends are worried about family overseas.

All of us have our own story about how we are personally affected. It’s extraordinary.

Perhaps this is another kind of shared experience?

With this in mind, I’m going to keep celebrating my daily wins and look to support any collective wins moving forward.

I’m going to consider my response to this crisis, and look forward to playing my part in being an advocate for, and ultimately reigniting the events industry in the country.

I look forward to contributing to providing ways for us all to come together and celebrate shared experiences, and I look forward to seeing you all there.