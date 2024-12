PHOTO: OTAGO DAILY TIMES

The St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool was launched into its second century by the Mayor of Dunedin, Mr C. G. Skeggs, in December 1984.

Bathing costumes from days gone by were worn by some of the swimmers, contrasting greatly with bathing suits of today.

Olive Callon (left) and Jane Gale model swimsuits of different centuries at the centennial celebrations.