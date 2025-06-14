Within living memory

Photo: Otago Daily Times

Take a dedicated blood donor like Mr F. J. Fogarty (pictured), show him 80 bottles of milk and he will get an idea of how much blood he has given away since 1947.

Mr Fogarty is one of 32 donors to be honoured next week by the Otago Blood Transfusion Service for their part in helping the ill and dying.

In June 1984, he gave his 100th donation and since then he has given another two.

He is modest about his shining record, saying: "I don't know . . . it's just one of these things. You just keep doing it ..."