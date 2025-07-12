Within living memory

Photo: Otago Daily Times

The grounds of Otago University, below the clock tower, in July 1985, became a battlefield when the Waitati Militia fought Selwyn College students in the annual battle between the two forces.

Selwyn College had to cross the Water of Leith to attack the Militia which had built a fortress of sandbags called Fort Nicholson.

Each side of about 30 soldiers fired water and flour bombs at each other in the hour-long battle.