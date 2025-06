Photo: Otago Daily Times

Pictured outside his Caversham fruitshop is Mr David Shum, who was presented with the 1984 prize for the best display of fresh fruit and vegetables at a Retail Fruiterers Association conference in June 1985.

It is the second successive time that Mr Shum has won the prize.

He has also won orange awards in Australia, and the New Zealand Apple and Pear Board's Golden Apple Award.