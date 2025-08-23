Within living memory

PHOTO: ODT FILES

The bluestone slabs which lined the Main street of Port Chalmers as kerbing are more than 100 years old.

Now new kerbing concrete will replace the bluestone, which had slowly been buried by tarmac.

Mr Russell Kydd, a supervisor with Fulton Hogan, in August 1985, shows just how large the bluestone slabs are.

This slab is 40cm deep, 30cm wide and 1.4 metres long. The stone will be used for beautification work around the borough.