1410 new Covid cases in South, record 40 in hospital

Source: SDHB

There are 1410 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in the South today, as a record 40 people are in hospital.

In a statement late this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said there were 11,217 new community cases nationally and 13 deaths. There were 547 people in hospital and 14 people in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 7834. Last Wednesday it was 9288.

An IT network issue prevented the Ministry from releasing national case figures at its usual time of 1pm.

The 13 deaths recorded today take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 615 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

The ages of those people who have died were as follows: 1 person in their 40s; 2 in their 50s; 4 in their 60s; 3 in their 80s; and 3 in their 90s or older. Five were female and eight were male.

Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today, their locations were: Nelson-Marlborough (1); Auckland (1); Hutt Valley (2); Northland (1); Hawkes Bay (1); Whanganui (2); Canterbury (2); Waitemata (1); Mid-Central (1); and Taranaki (1).

Meanwhile, 60 new cases were recorded at the border.

Souce: SDHB

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (528), Waitemata (948), Auckland (762), Counties Manukau (793), Waikato (819), Bay of Plenty (482), Lakes (208), Hawke’s Bay (365), MidCentral (456), Whanganui (186), Taranaki (354), Tairāwhiti (116), Wairarapa (98), Capital and Coast (698), Hutt Valley (359), Nelson Marlborough (341), Canterbury (1,855), South Canterbury (289), Southern (1,410), West Coast (142), Unknown (8).

Hospitalisations

The Ministry said there were 547 people in hospital with the virus across the country today, including 14 in ICU, and a record 40 people in the Southern DHB area.

Nationally, the number of hospitalisations has dropped from 572 yesterday, when there were 19 in ICU.

There were 34 people in hospital with the virus in the Southern DHB area yesterday, two in ICU.

Five deaths and 8270 new community cases were reported yesterday, and the seven-day rolling average continued to decline, sitting at 7585.

There were 53,066 active community cases around the country yesterday and the overall Covid-19 death toll since the start of the pandemic was 602.



Source: SDHB

Cases in hospital (nationally): Northland: 41; Waitemata: 92; Counties Manukau: 82; Auckland: 83; Waikato: 38; Bay of Plenty: 22; Lakes: 7; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 17; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 4; Hutt Valley: 18; Capital and Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 49; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1; Southern: 40.

- ODT Online/RNZ