Care urged as snow settles in Central Otago

Snow on the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) at 9.20am today. Photo: Webcam

Crews are out gritting and ploughing roads after snowfalls in Central Otago this morning.

Snow is settling on roads around the St Bathans, Oturehua, and Naseby areas, Central Otago District Council says.

Motorists are being advised to drive with caution.

Danseys Pass Road is restricted to 4WD vehicles from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel because of snow and ice,

In the Lakes District light, drivers are being advised to carry chains on Crown Range Road and Cardrona Valley after light rain and snow flurries.

MetService has road snow warnings in place for several southern highways, including Dunedin's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1).

There is also a strong wind watch in place for Dunedin, Clutha and coastal parts of Southland, including Stewart Island, from 9am today to 4am tomorrow.

Road snow warnings

Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1)

Period: 13hrs from 5am - 6pm Wed, 12 Jul

Forecast: Snow flurries may fall near the summit of the road during Wednesday, but little if any is expected to settle on the road.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Period: 4hrs from 4am - 8am Wed, 12 Jul

Forecast: A few show showers may affect the road Wednesday morning. 1 cm of snow is possible at times above about 600 metres.

Crown Range Road

Period: 5hrs from 4am - 9am Wed, 12 Jul

Forecast: Snow showers are expected to affect the road Wednesday morning. Expect 2 to 3 cm of snow to accumulate. Note, further snow is possible overnight Wednesday to early Thursday morning.

Milford Road (SH94)

Period: 9hrs from 3am - noon Wed, 12 Jul

Forecast: Snow showers are expected to affect the road above about 300 metres Wednesday morning. Expect 3 to 5 cm of snow to accumulate above 600 metres with lesser amounts further down. Note, further snow is possible Wednesday evening.