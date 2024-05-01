Dunedin Lotto player wins share of first division

A Dunedin Lotto player has won a share of the $1 million first division prize in tonight's draw.

Six lucky players from Auckland, Mount Manganui, Lower Hutt, Christchurch and Dunedin will be over the moon after each winning $166,667.

The winning tickets were sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Manganui, BP Mairehau in Christchurch and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

A Dunedin player also struck it lucky in second division, picking up $18,211 on a MyLotto ticket.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Palmerston North will also be celebrating after winning $700,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Palmerston North.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.