Poor approval rating a surprise: mayor

* Approval rating ** Rank out of 51 mayors SOURCE: CURIA RESEARCH

Dunedin's mayor is surprised his approval rating has fallen into the negatives, saying there is a "whole bunch of positive things happening" in the city.

Polling agency Curia Research has released a nationwide mayoral approval poll, conducted on behalf of the Taxpayers’ Union, based on monthly polls since the beginning of 2023.

Of the 51 mayors ranked in the poll, Dunedin’s Jules Radich placed 39th with an approval rating of -6%.

Mr Radich said he was surprised "to be having disapproval" from survey respondents, who were asked to rate, from very poor to very good, the job their mayor had done since the last election.

"There’s a lot of positive things happening [within the council] that people aren’t aware of and will only come out during the long-term plan consultation," Mr Radich said.

"So it’s just people are susceptible to thinking about whatever they’re thinking about at any given time."

Mr Radich hoped, in future polls, the government’s recent decision to go ahead with the new Dunedin Hospital would reflect well on his ratings.

Curia Research director David Farrar said while backing a new hospital was expected from the mayor, residents would be more concerned with core council business.

"Advocacy for central government to do something isn’t as important to people, I think, as actually delivering good local infrastructure services, affordable rates," Mr Farrar said.

He said he couldn’t remember a time without conflict between Dunedin councillors, which tended to reflect poorly on mayors.

However, Mr Radich was not concerned friction between councillors was affecting his approval ratings.

"What you can see, and I think most people would agree, is that the council is having much less conflict between councillors now.

"Things have settled down significantly, and that’s because everybody gets heard."

The poll would have no impact on his re-election campaign, but he would aim to discuss more of the council’s positive achievements, Mr Radich said.

The Central Otago mayor received the highest approval rating of southern mayors with 20% — incumbent Tamah Alley replaced Tim Cadogan as mayor in October.

Outgoing Clutha district mayor Bryan Cadogan was "pretty happy" with his approval rating of 19% — "whatever it means".

"It’s more of a giggle than something serious," he said.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher, who got an approval rating of -8%, doubted the validity of the poll.

"I’ve been well into the positive territory before, and I took it as seriously then as I take it now ... It’s one of those things of interest. It doesn’t mean a lot."

Mr Kircher said he would announce in April if he would run again but the poll would have no bearing on his decision.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen received 9% approval rating, Southland District Mayor Rob Scott broke even at 0%, while Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark sat at -8%.

Top ranked was Far North District Mayor Moko Tepania (39%); the lowest was South Waikato’s Gary Petley (-35%).

Mr Farrar said while mayors in the positive would be pleased, the poll should be "a wake-up call" for those with approval ratings below zero percent.

"That there’s such a wide variety [of ratings] shows that people aren’t just uniformly negative — that if these mayors are struggling that there’s a reason for that."

Areas with fewer than 100 responses — including Queenstown Lakes and Gore — were not included in the poll.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz