US cars from the quick to the dead on show

Hot rods, classic cars, motorbikes and United States flags were on show in Dunedin and the theme was again irresistible for enthusiasts and the curious.

The fastest street-legal hot rod in New Zealand was among the lineup of cars.

So, too, was an old hearse with a skeleton on display.

Hancock Park at St Kilda was full of assorted vehicles on a warm Saturday in Dunedin, as Stateside Streeters hosted the 35th Great USA Day Cruise and Display event.

Kerry Stewart, of Dunedin, was there with his classic Chrysler Roadster, the quickest street-legal hot rod in the country.

It was a 1923 model, built in 1984.

Mr Stewart said he raced it in events in the North Island.

It could complete a quarter mile, just over 400m, from a standing start in 8.2 seconds, getting up to 265.5kmh, he said.

Mr Stewart said after he bought the car he pulled it apart and fitted a Chevrolet engine.

One of the vehicles Aaron Henderson, of Dunedin, had on display was a 1973 Lincoln Continental.

He bought it in Invercargill about two years ago, he said.

Mr Henderson said it still had its original wheels, hub caps and factory engine.

It was a nice car to drive, he said.

Axl Tilden, of Dunedin, had something a bit different — a 1975 Plymouth Fury that had served as a hearse was adorned with a skeleton out the back.

"We have a big Halloween party every year," Mr Tilden said.

He had plans to give the vehicle a fresh look with some new graphics.

Money raised at the event supported Otago Community Hospice.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz