Alleged burglar arrested while at hospital

An alleged burglar who injured himself breaking into a North Dunedin house was later found by police receiving treatment in hospital.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a burglary at an address in Duke St at 5.10am yesterday.

They were notified by a member of the public who said they had heard noises outside the house.

A 21-year-old man and two others had kicked in the front door and gone inside, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

They caused damage to the front window and smashed up pot plants and furniture before leaving.

Police found the 21-year-old at Dunedin Hospital, where he was being treated for injuries he sustained from smashing up the window.

He was arrested and charged with burglary.

Inquiries were ongoing to identify the other two people involved, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz