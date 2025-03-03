Car ploughs into house after wrong pedal hit

A 76-year-old woman ‘‘ploughed into the side’’ of a Dunedin property after hitting the accelerator instead of the brake, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a car crash in Oregon St, Ocean Grove, at 2pm yesterday.

A 76-year-old woman was attempting a u-turn in a driveway ‘‘but hit the accelerator instead of the brake’’.

She ‘‘ploughed into the side’’ of an address in the street, Snr Sgt Bond said.

They were no injuries, nor alcohol involved.

Meanwhile, police were called to another car crash later in the day in Andersons Bay Rd.

A white car had driven through the intersection of Otaki St and Andersons Bay Rd when, ‘‘shortly as the lights changed to orange’’, it was met by a Suzuki Swift waiting to turn right.

The driver of the Swift ‘‘panicked’’ and went through the intersection, but it was too late for the white car to stop and they had a head-on crash.

No alcohol was involved but there were possible injuries as a result of ‘‘airbag burns’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

