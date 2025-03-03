Purling across the plain

PHOTO: JAN AITKEN

A group of keen knitters were busy spinning yarns and knitting away while on a five and a-half hour train ride on the Taieri Gorge train on Saturday.

Crofters Yarn owner and train-ride organiser Jan Aitken said the day was "bloody brilliant".

"It was just so lovely seeing everyone sat in pods of four. Great friendships were made and the noise and chatter was just out-of-this-world brilliant. The camaraderie and knitting was fantastic."

She said a lot of knitting was done on the five and a-half hour train ride through the Taieri Gorge. There were many completed knitted hats, and people got started on a variety of goods including socks, blankets and jerseys.

Everyone went home with a ball of wool.

Mrs Aitken said the day was so successful, they would make it an annual event.