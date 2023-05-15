CCTV criticised as inefficient against crime

CCTV coming to small towns in Otago does not mean crime has reached all parts of the country.

But the picture of quaint, rural New Zealand, where everyone knows everyone’s name, perhaps belongs to the generation of Colin Meads and hand-knitted woollen jerseys.

And critics of CCTV say it is not a good tool anyway in the fight against crime.

A group in South Otago is looking at installing surveillance cameras in Kaitangata, in an effort to curb antisocial behaviour and dangerous driving.

Kaitangata Promotions and Balclutha police made a joint submission to the Clutha District Council’s annual plan process earlier this month, requesting up to $25,000 funding for CCTV cameras in the town near Balclutha.

Irresponsible driving in the town was placing an unnecessary burden on police and wanted to install four CCTV cameras.

In Palmerston, the process has started to get CCTV equipment installed in the East Otago town in reaction to what has been called mindless vandalism in the town.

Last month, the old railway station in the town centre, which used to house a cafe, was badly vandalised, every window in the building being smashed.

There had also been some damage to a second-hand shop and the town hall. The temporary Christmas tree which stood near the railway station late last year was also vandalised.

The Waihemo Community Board was working with the Waitaki District Council and Stronger Waitaki to get the cameras.

The cost and time involved to get the cameras up and working in Palmerston were yet to be finalised.

Police said a 17-year-old had been referred to youth services about the vandalism in Palmerston. Inquiries were continuing.

Stronger Waitaki is a community project with a focus on community building, including safety, community health, wellbeing and development.

Waitaki Safer Community representative Helen Algar said the cameras in Oamaru had been in the town for a few years and were working well.

They helped give the community confidence that the town was safe and also deterred offending. They also helped solve crime. They had also improved behaviour in the town. Police had been supportive of installing the cameras.

University of Victoria, Wellington, criminologist Trevor Bradley said studies showed CCTV was not particularly promising in reducing crime.

"When it is effective is in deterring car theft when that theft occurs in a well-lit car park and there is a attendant handy," Mr Bradley said.

"But when it is located in public places in towns and cities it is not that effective in terms of preventing crimes.

"There is suggestion that CCTVs around pubs and night clubs helps reduce drunkenness and maintain order. But research does not support that."

He said people were not going to simply behave if there were cameras in the vicinity.

The cameras were also expensive and needed to be upgraded regularly. Police tended to rely on local authorities and communities to pay for the equipment but if police wanted CCTV then they should pay for them, he said.

There appeared to be little research into rising crimes in small towns but long-term crime rates were on the decline, Mr Bradley said.

Criminologist Jarrod Gilbert, of the University of Canterbury, said cheap housing attracted gangs to small towns and that had been happening in New Zealand for some time.