Alexandra acknowledges Armistice Day

Alexandra RSA executive member Paul Galloway, Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan and former chief of the NZ Army and current Central Otago District Council chief executive Major Peter Kelly at the ceremony today. Photos: Regan Harris

Alexandra acknowledged Armistice Day in a unique way this year, as the town formally unveiled five Poppy Place signs honouring the names of individuals who served their country.

Shortly before 11am, a crowd of about 50 people gathered on Weaver Close in Molyneux Estate, a small cul-de-sac that bears the name of of a former serviceman.

Led by Alexandra-Clyde RSA member Gerry Sutherland, the service heard from local Reverend Father Sani Lam, Mayor Tim Cadogan and Alexandra RSA executive member Paul Galloway.

Those in attendance went silent as, from elsewhere in town, three rounds were fired from a 25-pounder gun at 11am.

- By Regan Harris