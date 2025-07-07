Appeal after Lindis Pass cell tower damaged

The Lindis Pass (SH8) in Central Otago. Photo: Getty Images

Cromwell police are seeking information after "significant damage" to a rural cellular tower on the Lindis Pass.

Police were contacted about 10.50am yesterday with reports of damage to the tower in the Lindis Pass-Tarras Rd, on State Highway 8, between Forest Range Station and Goodger Rd.

In a statement, Detective Phill Hamlin, Criminal Investigations Cromwell, said the tower provided cellular service for residents and travellers.

“Cellular service is especially critical in this rural and alpine area.

“Rural areas tend to rely on fewer cell towers to cover larger areas, and damage to these towers can cause significant reduction or complete loss of cell service in the area."

Det Hamlin appealed for anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour at or near the tower to contact police immediately.

"We are also asking for anyone who travelled along Lindis Pass-Tarras Road between 7am and 1pm on [Sunday] 6 July, and has dashcam footage, to please get in touch."

A police spokeswoman said cellular service was down in the area when the damage initially occurred, but police were unable to say if coverage had been restored.

People with information about the tower's damage could get in contact via the police website or call 105. Please use the reference number 250707/0047.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

- APL